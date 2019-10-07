5 hours after loss to Patriots, Jay Gruden remains head coach of the Redskins

Amid rampant speculation that Washington could fire its coach Sunday night following a 33-7 loss to the Patriots, word is Jay Gruden remains installed as Redskins head coach.

Washington's season has completely unraveled as the team is off to an 0-5 start. The Redskins have already played three different quarterbacks and lost four of their five games by double digits. Sunday, against the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots, the team played a strong first half only to give up 21 unanswered points in the second half.

As the losses have piled up, plenty of reports suggested that Gruden could lose his job.



But according to multiple sources, the team had made no changes Sunday night.



Things could change, obviously, and they could change quickly. Redskins players are not at the facility and aren't due back until Monday morning. It is possible that the front office wants to let players know of the change in the morning before the word gets out.









Scroll to continue with content Ad

As for Gruden, he is not getting caught up in his job status.

"If the key works on Monday, I'll keep working," the coach said Sunday after the game. "Go attack the Miami Dolphins and plan on getting on first win next week."

Even if Gruden isn't fired there are some other options that the front office could force. The first is firing defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, or for Gruden to turn over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

It doesn't sound like that any of that's happening either.

"This time of the year, you're not going to install a whole new defense or a whole new offense with all the new people we have around here and some of the injuries we have pilling up," Gruden said. "Consistency is going to be good. We're going to have to perform better and do a better job."

Story continues

One other option for big change remains. The Redskins can name rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins the starter. Gruden has been hesitant to go to Haskins, but at 0-5, the coach's reluctance might not matter if the front office decides differently.

This story was written at 9:19 p.m. Sunday night. By 9:19 a.m. Monday morning, everything could be different.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

5 hours after loss to Patriots, Jay Gruden remains head coach of the Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington