5 highest-graded Steelers from Week 13

Several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers played big in the team’s 16-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It’s no surprise some of the guys who really jumped off the screen are the same guys who graded out the highest by Pro Football Focus.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick-92.0

Minkah Fitzpatrick capped off a masterful performance with an interception that sealed the win. 21 receiving yards allowed in 24 coverage snaps and seven tackles.

TE Pat Freiermuth-91.1

Freiermuth only had three receptions but led the team with 73 receiving yards. Freiermuth is emerging quickly as a top threat at tight end in the NFL and is just lacking opportunities to prove it to the rest of the NFL.

RB Najee Harris-86.6

Harris’ hot streak since the bye week continued on Sunday with 86 rushing yards and some of the best power running we’ve seen from Harris all season.

DT Cameron Heyward-72.3

On that fateful interception that sealed the win, it was defensive tackle Cam Heyward who blew up the middle of the Atlanta offensive line, pressuring Marcus Mariota and impacting the throw. Heyward also had the Steelers only sack of the game.

QB Kenny Pickett-70.1

This one is a head-scratcher as Pickett was once again highly efficient with the football, didn’t turn it over and had a passing touchdown.

