5 highest-graded Steelers from the Week 18 win over the Browns

Aside from a lapse for part of the second quarter, the Pittsburgh Steelers put out a rock-solid performance on Sunday to beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14. Pro Football Focus has their grades out and here are the five highest-grades Steelers from last week.

TE Connor Heyward-84.5

S Damontae Kazee-81.6

CB Levi Wallace-78.1

CB James Pierre-77.1

WR George Pickens-75.4

