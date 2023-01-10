5 highest-graded Steelers from the Week 18 win over the Browns
Aside from a lapse for part of the second quarter, the Pittsburgh Steelers put out a rock-solid performance on Sunday to beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14. Pro Football Focus has their grades out and here are the five highest-grades Steelers from last week.
TE Connor Heyward-84.5
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
S Damontae Kazee-81.6
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
CB Levi Wallace-78.1
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
CB James Pierre-77.1
(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)
WR George Pickens-75.4
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports