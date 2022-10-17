5 highest-graded Steelers vs the Buccaneers

Curt Popejoy
   The Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a collective effort by the entire team. Having said that, several guys stepped up and had huge performances. Here are the five highest-graded Steelers from Sunday’s win according to Pro Football Focus.

DT Cameron Heyward - 88.5

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chase Claypool - 86.7

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

LB Alex Highsmith - 84.4

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

S Terrell Edmunds - 82.9

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB Mitchell Trubisky - 78.8

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

