5 highest-graded Raiders in Week 6 win over Patriots

The Raiders won their second game in a row, defeating the Patriots in a hard-fought AFC showdown. The offense had their best day of the season, racking up 348 yards and scoring 19 points.

But the reason the Raiders got the win on Sunday was due to their defense. Las Vegas allowed just 17 points but managed to record four sacks and create a red zone interception. Plus, they sealed the game with a safety to put the Raiders up four points with under two minutes remaining.

So which players stood out the most in Week 6? Here are the five highest-graded players from their win over the Patriots on Sunday, courtesy of Pro Football Focus:

EDGE Maxx Crosby – 82.1

C Andre James – 82.0

QB Jimmy Garoppolo – 80.7

TE Michael Mayer – 80.3

DT John Jenkins – 79.1

In no surprise at all, Crosby was the team’s highest-graded player in Week 6. Not only did his sack/safety win the game for the Raiders, but he racked up four pressures and three quarterback hurries. This is easily the best he’s ever played and he is a big reason why the Raiders are 3-3 after the first six games.

The other notable name on this list is rookie TE Michael Mayer, who had a career day on Sunday. Mayer caught five passes for 75 yards and 35 of those yards came after the catch. He’s really come on over the last two weeks and the Raiders would be wise to keep him involved in the offense.

