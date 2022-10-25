5 highest graded Raiders from Week 7 vs. Texans

There were a number of players for the Raiders who stepped up in a big way in Week 7. None bigger than Duron Harmon, who played 64 snaps at safety. He allowed just 16 yards in coverage and had the game-sealing pick-six.

Harmon was the team’s highest-graded player in Week 7, according to Pro Football Focus. In fact, this was the highest grade he’s ever received from PFF during his 10-year career.

Here are the other top five players from the team’s win:

Highest graded Raiders in Week 7 win vs Texans: 🥇 Duron Harmon – 93.4

🥈 Josh Jacobs – 91.4

🥉 Davante Adams – 83.0

4️⃣ Hunter Renfrow – 79.3

5️⃣ Thayer Munford – 79.1 pic.twitter.com/qxpGJv8ehI — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) October 24, 2022

Josh Jacobs continues to play like an All-Pro running back for the Raiders. This is the best he’s ever played as he finally looks healthy and explosive. With him running this well, the Raiders could finish with one of the top offenses in the NFL.

It was also nice to see Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow both have strong games. Renfrow had a number of third-down conversions and Adams led the team in receiving yards once again. Together, they form one of the best wide receiver duos in the league.

