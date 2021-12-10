5 highest-graded Raiders so far this season

After 12 games, the Raiders sit at 6-6 and are still in playoff contention in the AFC. While the season hasn’t gotten completely as planned, there have been a number of players who are having breakout seasons with the Raiders.

With the help of Pro Football Focus, here are the team’s five highest-graded players so far this season (minimum 100 snaps).

5. CB Nate Hobbs - 78.1

AP Photo/Bart Young)

A fifth-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft, Hobbs has started every single game for the Raiders this season. He’s been fantastic in the slot as he rarely misses a tackle. He and Casey Hayward Jr. have been the biggest reason why the secondary has been so improved this season.

4.QB Derek Carr - 80.4

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Going into Week 14, Derek Carr leads the NFL in passing yards. His production has fallen off some over the last month, but he is still averaging a career-high in yards per attempt.

Considering all that has gone on for Carr and the Raiders this season, he deserves a lot of praise for his play. Carr might not be a top-five quarterback in the league, but he isn’t far off.

3. WR Hunter Renfrow - 80.7

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

After Darren Waller went down with a knee injury, Hunter Renfrow has stepped up to the plate for the Raiders. He’s posted back-to-back 100-yard games and is on pace to be the team’s leading receiver.

Renfrow has already set career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns this season. He’s developing into one of the league’s best slot receivers and most reliable targets.

2. LT Kolton Miller - 82.4

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line for the Raiders this season has been a trainwreck. Alex Leatherwood has really struggled as a rookie and both starting guards in Denzelle Good and Richie Incognito have been lost for the season.

However, Kolton Miller has been a bright spot at left tackle as he just continues to improve every year. Miller is already one of the league’s best pass protectors and his arrow continues to point up. Miller might be one of the NFL’s top-five left tackles already after only a few years in the league.

Story continues

1. DE Maxx Crosby - 91.7

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Did you really expect anyone else to be at No. 1? Maxx Crosby leads the NFL in pressures, hurries and QB hits. While his sack total doesn’t quite match up with his pressure rate, he’s been completely dominant this season.

Crosby is the only player in the NFL this season to have four separate games in which he’s tallied double-digit pressures. He is a budding superstar who should earn his first All-Pro selection of his career.

1

1