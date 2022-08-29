5 highest-graded Raiders of the 2022 preseason

The 2022 preseason has come to a close and the Las Vegas Raiders finished with an impressive record of 4-0. It’s the first time in franchise history they were 4-0 in the preseason and they did so without any key starters playing a snap.

But which players were the most impressive for the Raiders in the preseason? Here are their five highest-graded players in the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus.

5. OT Jackson Barton (78.3)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Barton played 157 snaps in the preseason, the most of any player for the Raiders. He allowed just two pressures on 82 pass-block snaps and did not allow a single quarterback hit or sack.

While he still is unlikely to win a starting job, he has proven himself to be a quality backup entering the season.

4. TE Jesper Horsted (79.6)

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Horsted saw seven targets in the preseason and turned all seven into catches. He finished the preseason with 108 receiving yards and got high marks as a run blocker.

He is the current favorite to be the No. 3 tight end on the roster behind Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. And after a solid preseason, he should be.

3. DE Tashawn Bower (81.4)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Bower played 159 snaps on defense for the Raiders, which was the second-most on the team. But he was highly productive, leading the team in pressures with 11.

He also led the team in sacks with four and racked up an incredible 10 stops in four games. He has certainly played himself onto the roster and there is a chance that he could have a big role in Week 1 vs. Los Angeles.

2. DE Malcolm Koonce (82.7)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Koonce was the highest-graded defensive player for the Raiders in the preseason despite playing just 63 snaps. On 45 pass-rush snaps, he was able to total seven pressures, four hurries and two sacks.

The Raiders were hopeful that Koonce could make a leap in Year 2 and it appears that he has done that. He is the favorite to be the No. 3 EDGE player on the roster behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones in Week 1.

1. OG Jordan Meredith (84.0)

(AP Photo)

The highest-graded player of the preseason for the Raiders was none other than offensive guard Jordan Meredith. He played 88 snaps during the preseason, allowing just one pressure and zero sacks.

Meredith played most of his snaps at right guard (72), but he did line up on the left side (16) some, as well. It remains to be seen if he can make the final 53-man roster, but his fantastic preseason performance should give him a great chance to make the team.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire