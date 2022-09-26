5 highest-graded players in Week 3 for Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders were unable to get a win in Week 3, falling to the Tennessee Titans 24-22. However, there were a number of standout performers in this game.

Here are the five highest-graded players for the Raiders in Week 3 via Pro Football Focus (min 15 snaps):

5. DT Bilal Nichols (69.6)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nichols played 43 snaps for the Raiders on Sunday, finishinng the game with three pressures and one quarterback hit. This was easily his best game with the team as he was able to generate some pass rush in the middle of the defense.

4. TE Foster Moreau (78.3)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Moreau had the second-most receiving yards (44) for the Raiders on Sunday, catching three passes. His longest was a 22-yard reception down the middle of the field that gave the Raiders a first down.

3. QB Derek Carr (78.4)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This certainly wasn’t Carr’s best game, but he did throw for over 300 yards and had two touchdowns. His one interception clanked off the hands of Darren Waller, taking away another possible touchdown throw for Carr.

2. WR Mack Hollins (85.9)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Hollins led the team in receving yards with 158 and a score as played the game of his life. His touchdown reception to make the score 22-24 was one of the best you’ll see of the season.

1. DE Maxx Crosby (88.7)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Crosby led the team in pressures with four and recorded a sack. But he was a dominant force as a run defender, as well. He finished the game with five defensive stops and one forced fumble.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire