5 highest-graded players for the Raiders during the 2021 NFL season

By all accounts, the 2021 season was a successful one for the Raiders. Despite their head coach leaving midway through the season, they managed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. While they weren’t able to beat the Bengals in the Wild Card Round, it was still a great year for the Raiders.

So which players were the most responsible for the 10-7 season? Here are the five highest-graded players for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

5. WR Hunter Renfrow (78.8)

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Renfrow made the first Pro Bowl of his career after he caught a career-high 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He developed into the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders and a mismatch nightmare for slot cornerbacks.

4. RB Josh Jacobs (79.1)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) reaches toward the end zone while rushing for a touchdown Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Jacobs wasn’t quite as productive in 2021 as he was in the first two years of his career. But he still totaled over 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns for the Raiders. He improved as a pass-catcher, grabbing 54 passes while catching 84 percent of his targets.

Through three seasons, Jacobs has totaled 3,839 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Raiders. He might just be the best first-round pick during the Mike Mayock era with the Raiders.

3. CB Nate Hobbs (79.4)

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hobbs was a fifth-round rookie in 2021, but he certainly didn’t play like it. He won the starting slot job during the preseason and never looked back. Hobbs should be a high-quality starter in the slot for the next several years for the Raiders.

Story continues

2. LT Kolton Miller (85.1)

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Every year, Miller continues to improve. He’s gotten noticeably better as a run-blocker and rarely loses in the passing game. Miller was by far the best offensive lineman for the Raiders this season and you can make a case that he should have been a Pro Bowl selection.

Since being drafted by the Raiders in 2018, Miller has started 63 games, all at left tackle.

1. DE Maxx Crosby (91.7)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) plays against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Crosby had a career year with the Raiders, earning his first Pro Bowl berth. While he only totaled eight sacks, he let the NFL in pressures, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits. He’s one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and has improved in every season with the Raiders.

In three seasons with the Raiders, Crosby has played in all 49 games, totaling 25 sacks and 57 quarterback hits. At just the age of 24, he’s one of the best defensive players in the entire league.

1

1