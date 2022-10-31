5 highest-graded players for Raiders in Week 8

It was an ugly, ugly game for the Las Vegas Raiders. They were shut out and the offense never made it past midfield with Derek Carr under center. It was one of the worst offensive performances you will ever see.

So were there any players that had strong performances in Week 8? Here are the five highest-graded players for the Raiders against the Saints, according to Pro Football Focus:

5 highest-graded players for the #Raiders in Week 8 via @PFF ED Maxx Crosby – 79.2

FS Trevon Moehrig – 77.0

RT Jermaine Eluemunor – 72.3

RB Josh Jacobs – 71.9

RT Thayer Munford – 69.6 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 31, 2022

Crosby did not record a single pressure on Sunday, but he did record five run stops. Moehrig also had a nice day, allowing just one yard in coverage. But other than that, it was a pretty rough day all around for the Raiders.

