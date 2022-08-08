5 highest-graded players for the Raiders vs. Jaguars

The Raiders kept things pretty vanilla in their first preseason game, but there were a handful of players who stood out. Here are the five highest-graded players from the game, according to Pro Football Focus.

LB Divine Deablo – 85.9

DE Malcolm Koonce – 83.5

RG Jordan Meredith – 83.3

CB Chris Jones – 83.0

CB Matthias Farley – 80.8

The most notable name on this list is Deablo, who is poised to be one of the team’s starting linebackers for the 2022 season. Playing next to Denzel Perryman, Deablo gives the Raiders some much-needed speed.

Against Jacksonville, Deablo only played 10 snaps, but he was able to total three tackles and two stops. He also didn’t allow even a target in coverage despite dropping into coverage six times.

While you certainly can’t take anything away from 10 snaps in the Hall of Fame game, Deablo has a lot of positive momentum going into the season. Heading into Year 2, this should be a breakout season for the former Virginia Tech star.

It’s also worth mentioning Malcolm Koonce here, as he was the second-highest graded player in the game. He played far more snaps than Deablo (29) but totaled three pressures, three hurries and one batted pass.

Koonce has had a strong offseason and seems to be the favorite to be the first EDGE rusher off the bench. The Raiders are going to need him to be productive this season if they want to have a consistently good pass rush.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire