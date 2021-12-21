5 highest-graded Dolphins in their Week 15 matchup vs. the Jets

The Miami Dolphins earned their sixth victory in six games when they beat the New York Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. This victory moved Brian Flores’ team to 7-7, as they will continue to try and push toward the playoffs.

Their strong defensive performance, which has been a trend throughout this winning streak, kept the Jets’ offense out of the end zone in the second half. New York’s only points during the final two quarters came off of a pick-six from Tua Tagovailoa.

While the offense wasn’t great, their run game was the best they’ve been all season, and it could be argued that the passing game only struggled because they didn’t have their best wide receiver.

A win is a win, and these were Pro Football Focus’ five-highest graded Dolphins in the victory.

1. CB Byron Jones - 89.5

Jones had a great day against the Jets, as he held receivers to just one reception for nine yards on four targets, and the one completion was on New York’s final play where he kept his receiver from getting a first down.

The corner also has two pass breakups and a run stop.

Xavien Howard might be the one getting all the attention, but Jones had a great week against in Week 15.

1. DL Zach Sieler - 89.5

Sieler has been one of the unsung heroes of this 2021 Dolphins team. This week he finished with three tackles, a sack, and one pass defended. His sack forced a fumble from Zach Wilson, giving Miami an opportunity that they, unfortunately, couldn’t take advantage of.

Just watch him get to Wilson.

Zach Sieler takes on multiple blockers to strip the QB pic.twitter.com/a1EvAw9ZAP — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 20, 2021

3. WR Isaiah Ford - 83.5

Ford made brought in three catches for 51 yards on Sunday, and the Dolphins needed all of those with rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle inactive due to COVID.

Story continues

On a third down in the third quarter, Ford made this incredible one-handed grab over his shoulder to help extend a drive the eventually ended in a touchdown run.

4. RB Duke Johnson - 80.8

What an amazing day it was for Johnson, as he touched the ball 23 yards for 127 offensive yards and two touchdowns. It was both the first 100-yard game and the first two-touchdown game of his career.

Johnson, who grew up in the shadows of Hard Rock Stadium, which throughout his childhood was known by many other names, was celebrated by Dolphins fans on Sunday and received a contract for the team’s active roster on Monday.

5. LB Elandon Roberts - 77.9

Roberts finished the afternoon with six total tackles, as he was used in his primary run support role. He was able to fill holes and plug gaps to keep the Jets from running crazy, especially in the second half.

1

1