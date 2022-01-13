The 5 highest-graded Dolphins according to PFF in 2021

The Miami Dolphins 2021 campaign didn’t exactly go the way the players, coaches, or front office would’ve liked.

Winning eight out of their last nine games was certainly impressive, but they put themselves in too deep of a hole earlier in the season by losing seven in a row after the season opener. That caused them to fall just short of competing in the postseason for the first time under Brian Flores.

Despite missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season, the Dolphins did still get some solid performances from a lot of their young talent. These five guys were the highest-graded by Pro Football Focus.

5. DE Emmanuel Ogbah - 77.0

No one was impacting games defensively for the Dolphins each and every week like Ogbah was.

He appeared in all 17 games in 2021, playing 67% of defensive snaps. During his opportunities, he recorded 41 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, 12 passes defended, nine sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

It seemed like he was always in the right place and making the right play when they needed it.

4. WR Jaylen Waddle - 78.3

The rookie wideout had such an incredible first year in the NFL.

Waddle broke Anquan Boldin’s NFL record for receptions by a rookie with 104. He also set Miami’s franchise mark for yards by a rookie with 1,015 yards.

His skill set made him the perfect target for this offense, as he was the possession receiver this year, but he has the ability to take this offense to the next level as he gets more comfortable in the league.

3. DT Christian Wilkins - 83.3

Wilkins had the best year of his career in 2021.

He recorded a career-high 89 tackles, a career-high 13 quarterback hits, a career-high 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a receiving touchdown.

As he’s grown into his role, he’s starting to understand what it takes to be an impact player each and every play. Wilkins has a chance to be special.

2. S Jevon Holland - 84.6

How great is it to see two rookies in this top five?

Holland appeared in 16 games in his first year, totaling 69 tackles, 10 passes defended, seven quarterback hits, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

The safety showed a lot of versatility and football intelligence in his rookie year, and if he can continue to grow, the sky is the limit for Holland.

1. DT Zach Sieler - 84.8

Sieler is one of the unsung heroes of this defense, and it’s great to see him finally getting his due. His 84.8 grade puts him fourth among all interior defensive linemen behind only Jonathan Allen, Cameron Heyward, and Aaron Donald. That’s some pretty elite company.

In 17 games, Sieler recorded 62 tackles, three passes defended, three quarterback hits, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

Where he thrived this year was against the run, where he was sixth in the NFL at his position, according to PFF. And, don’t forget his instinctive play to cover Zach Wilson on a trick play.

Keelan Cole attempts a pass to Zach Wilson but Zach Sieler uses his big body to break up the pass lol pic.twitter.com/DPwRQEnwEy — FinCuts (@FinCuts) December 19, 2021

