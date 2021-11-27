All 5 of Hassan Haskins’ TD runs as Michigan topples Ohio State

In this article:

Hassan Haskins and Michigan ran the ball down the throat of the Michigan defense on Saturday.

The Wolverines earned their first victory over the Buckeyes since 2011, 42-27, and earned the Big Ten East spot in the conference championship game.

Haskins scored five rushing touchdowns, the longest from 13 yards. They totaled 21 of his 169 yards in the victory. The final touchdown came from 4 yards and culminated a 63-yard drive, which was all Haskins.

He set up his fifth touchdown with this spectacular 27-yard run that finished with a hurdle flourish.

Haskins has done it all today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUbicwuCAb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

Overall, Michigan outgained Ohio State 297-77 on the ground.

Michigan advances to 11-1 while the Buckeyes fall to 10-2.

A look at Haskins’ 30 points:

Jumpman Jumpman Jumpman@H2_3125 goes up and over to give @UMichFootball the lead pic.twitter.com/AIdFzSbq9l — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

HASKINS TOUCHDOWN! @UMichFootball extends its lead early in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/J337OIBIsC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

3rd TD of the day for @H2_3125!@UMichFootball takes the 28-13 lead in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/5miiROybap — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021