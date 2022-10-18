5 Group of 5 coaches who can infuse success into the Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense

The story of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense, and at times, lack thereof, has been more well chronicled this season than any other story surrounding the program. I am sure you have seen every metric, all the statistics, the data, you name it.

Rehashing that is not the point of this right now. The point of this is to look at a few “under-the-radar” names of non-Power 5 coaches that have proven track records of success and could provide a much needed infusion of change into the Hawkeyes offense. These coaches encompass all levels from head coach, to offensive coordinator, to positional coaches and could each bring something to the table.

This isn’t proclaiming any replacements, any changes, or any of that. This is simply outlining a few names that make sense. These names make sense mainly because it is the opportunity for these younger coaches to make the jump to a Power 5 program like Iowa with a rich tradition and incredible foundation.

Jason Candle - Head Coach at Toledo

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

First up is Jason Candle, the head coach at Toledo. Candle has been in the mix for some big-name jobs but has yet to jump ship. Rightfully so, as he has Toledo scoring 33.4 points per game, which is good enough to lead the MAC.

Candle has gone 50-29 at Toledo in his tenure there. In a funny turn of events, he succeeded Iowa State’s Matt Campbell once he left for the Cyclones after they served on the staff together.

Lastly, the salary jump for a coach like Candle is enticing. At Toledo, he makes $1.2 million. A move to Iowa could match that pay if they wanted him and be his landing pad at a Power 5 school.

Andrew Sowder - Offensive Coordinator at Kent State

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Sowder has it working at Kent State right now. His rushing offense has been first or tied for first in the MAC for yards, yards per rush, touchdowns and yards per game. The offense as a whole led the MAC in total yards, yards per game and touchdowns in 2021. Don’t forget he also led Kent State to 22 points against Georgia earlier this season.

The fit for Iowa comes in here: last season, Kent State had the third-best rushing offense, most first downs gained, and to top it off, a top-15 performance in terms of turnover margin. Running the ball, clock management, and not turning it over is Iowa football.

Willy Korn - Co-Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach at Coastal Carolina

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Willy Korn helps run quite the unique and fun offense at Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers have an NFL draft prospect in Grayson McCall largely in part to Korn. In 2021, Korn helped their offense be the most efficient passing attack, fourth-highest completion percentage, fifth-highest in total offense, and just one of five teams to average over 40 points per game. On top of that, they are averaging 176 rushing yards per game this season.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell is on the cusp of a move to a Power 5 school and Willy Korn could be wise to take his talents to a school desperately needing help with quarterbacks. With Marco Lainez coming in next fall, Korn would have an opportunity to mold him like he has done with Grayson McCall his entire tenure.

Ben Arbuckle - Co-Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach at Western Kentucky

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Arbuckle is a fascinating story. While he may not be ready for a frontline role at a Power 5 school, he is worthy of a positional coaching spot or assistant job. Like Korn, Arbuckle could provide a much-needed boost to the quarterbacks.

Last year, Arbuckle coached Bailey Zappe who set NCAA records in passing yards and touchdowns in a single season. No, Iowa won’t try to sling it like that, but Arbuckle is a member of 247Sports’ 30 under 30 coaches and could live up to the hype.

Another 20-something offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky? You bet. Last year, former 30Under30 member Zach Kittley had a record-breaking season as the Hilltoppers’ play-caller. Now his former protege, Arbuckle, will in part step into that role. Arbuckle worked with Kittley at Houston Baptist for two seasons (2018-19) and joined him at Western Kentucky last year as a quality control coach who primarily worked with quarterbacks. When Kittley left for Texas Tech, Arbuckle was a quick choice for head coach Tyson Helton as co-OC. Said one source of Arbuckle: “I think he’ll be a P5 coordinator before he’s 30 years old.” – Hummer, 247Sports.

Andy Kwon - Offensive Line Coach at Arkansas State

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Also part of 247Sports’ 30 under 30, Andy Kwon could provide a huge infusion to the Hawkeyes’ young offensive linemen and mold them into his own. Kwon has experience at Alabama and the Cleveland Browns to leverage.

A former all-conference offensive lineman at Georgia Southern, Kwon’s coaching career has taken him from Akron (GA, 2017) to Alabama (GA, 2018-20 ) to Arkansas State. Kwon, who also completed a Bill Walsh Minority internship with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, is considered one of the top young offensive line coaches in the country. – Hummer, 247Sports.

Kwon is just 27 years old and the fit makes too much sense for him to not go to Iowa to undertake the duty of coaching their offensive lineman.

