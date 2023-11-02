5 Golden Bears Oregon needs to look for in Saturday’s game

Utah played USC the week before Oregon came to town and when the Utes played the Ducks, they were a very different team.

California is now in the same spot as they also just played USC with Oregon looming the very next week. The Bears looked pretty good on offense before going down to the Trojans 50-49.

Now they have to avoid that sense of being better than they actually are as the Bears head to Autzen Stadium to face the No. 7 (US LBM Coaches poll) Ducks Saturday afternoon.

What Oregon needs to find out quickly is which Cal team they will be facing. Is it the Bears that went up and down the field against the Trojans or the team that struggled for most of the day against Idaho?

Here are five Golden Bears Oregon to pay close attention to in order California plays like it did against the Vandals and not the Trojans.

RB Jaydn Ott

Running back Jayden Ott is Cal’s primary and best offensive weapon it has. He has double of the rushing yards of his next closest teammate, Isaiah Ifanse (784-382) and he is averaging 107 yards per game. Ott has also found the end zone eight times on the ground as well as another time receiving.

Oregon has done a good job shutting down the opponents’ run game if that continues on Saturday, the Bears don’t have much of a chance.

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orb

After playing 1 1/2 seasons primarily as a backup linebacker and special teams player, Elarms-Orb has come into his own and now leads the Bears with 72 tackles and one interception.

LB Jackson Sirmon

The name should sound familiar to Duck fans as Sirmon is the son of former Duck and Tennessee Titan Peter Sirmon. Jackson is certainly making a name for himself as a California Golden Bear after three seasons in Seattle. He has 50 tackles this season, three for loss and a sack. Jackson was a First-Team All-Conference player in 2022.

QB Fernando Mendoza

Cal has used three quarterbacks and it seems as if Mendoza is the best of the trio, especially when he torched USC for 292 yards and two touchdowns throwing and two more rushing. Cal is going to need that kind of performance against the Ducks if they want to get out of Autzen with the upset win.

WR/PR Jeremiah Hunter

With the lack of continuity at the quarterback position, the receivers have suffered the most. No more than Hunter. He entered the season as Cal’s active career leader with 111 receptions, 1686 yards receiving, 10 touchdown catches, 23 punt returns, 209 punt return yards and 1,895 all-purpose yards.

While Hunter still leads the team with 38 catches, 438 yards (53.6 ypg) and four touchdowns, one can only wonder what his stat line would look like with a consistent quarterback throwing to him. Hunter did have his best game of the season last week against USC with eight catches for 96 yards.

