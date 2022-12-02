5 Giants to watch in Week 13 vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders [7-5] are on the road in Week 13 with a trip to the Meadowlands to face longtime division rival, the New York Giants [7-4].

Unlike most years, this year’s meetings have playoff implications — for both teams. Not only do Washington and New York play in Week 13, but the two franchises will meet again in Week 15.

The Giants and Commanders like to play the same way on offense by featuring the running game and minimizing mistakes at the quarterback position.

For the Commanders to take down the Giants, here are five players they’ll need to pay special attention to on Sunday.

QB Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball while being hit by Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

People make fun of Daniel Jones. Some of it is deserved, but Jones is better than people realize. He finally has good coaching in Brian Daboll. And don’t tell the Commanders anything negative about Jones. After all, the 2019 first-round pick is 4-1 vs. Washington with nine touchdowns and only three interceptions. The last time these two teams met, Jones was efficient as a passer and also rushed for 95 yards. Fortunately for Washington, Taylor Heinicke led a game-winning drive to sink the Giants.

Jones is having his best NFL season. His legs create a big problem for the opposition, and after facing Marcus Mariota last week, the Commanders know what lies ahead Sunday.

RB Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball past Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley is finally healthy and is showing everyone why he is arguably the best running back in the NFL. Barkley has rushed for 992 yards and should surpass his career-high of 1,307 yards, set in his rookie season [2018].

Barkley’s numbers against Washington are better than against any other team. In five games, Barkley has rushed for 484 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per attempt. Barkley also has 22 receptions against Washington, which is his third-highest total against one team. Stopping Barkley — or slowing him down — is priority No. 1 for the Commanders.

WR Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants catches a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones #8 against the Washington Football Team. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have tried everything at wide receiver. Spent a first-round pick on Kadarius Toney [traded him], signed a big-time free agent in Kenny Golladay [he’s been terrible] and spent a second-round pick on Wan’Dale Robinson [injured]. Yet, with Sterling Shepard injured again, Darius Slayton is back to being Jones’ top target. Robinson was showing true potential before a knee injury in Week 11 ended his season.

Slayton has 27 receptions for 476 yards and is averaging a career-high 17.6 yards per reception. Slayton only has 10 career receptions against Washington in four games, but he does have three touchdowns.

DT Dexter Lawrence

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) pressures Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1). Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The Giants have Dexter Lawrence in the middle. The former first-round pick is a force in the middle of New York’s defense, leading the team with five sacks — the next closest player has two.

Lawrence is the key to the Giants’ defense. He doesn’t receive the headlines like Leonard Williams, but he’s the better player. Lawrence is a good pass rusher who can also stop the run. He could be a problem for the interior of Washington’s offensive line.

S Julian Love

New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) and the defense

The fourth-year safety from Notre Dame is having a breakout season. Now a full-time player, Love is setting career highs across the board and is a key defender for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s scheme. Taylor Heinicke should be careful of forcing 50/50 balls into the middle of the field because New York’s secondary is much-improved and Love is a major reason for that improvement.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire