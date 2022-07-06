5 Giants under the most pressure in 2022

The New York Giants have logged in losing records in eight of the last nine seasons and they have been bucking the league trend where bad teams can turn things around quickly.

The incoming front office, led by new general manager Joe Schoen, has hired a new coaching staff under head coach Brian Daboll and they have a clean slate. There is little pressure this year for them to win. But the players won’t be so lucky.

Here is a list of five players who will be under the most pressure this season:

1

1

p

p

e

e

5

5

h

h

QB Daniel Jones

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

This is it for Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He needs to show considerable improvement this year or risk having the Giants find a replacement after this season.

Jones is in the final year of his rookie deal after the team declined his fifth-year option in May. Daboll and Schoen have given Jones votes of confidence but he still has to prove it on the field this year.

With a revamped offensive line and offensive philosophy, Jones should be better but that will also be contingent on his health. He has missed games to injury in each of his first three seasons.

WR Kenny Golladay

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Golladay is on the books for over $21 million both this year and next and isn’t likely to be cut should he underperform. But that doesn’t mean he has no pressure on him this year.

Golladay played through several injuries last season, missing three games and hobbling him in several more. He caught just 48.7 percent of his 76 targets for 521 yards and failed to score a touchdown. That’s not the player the Giants thought they were getting.

CB Adoree' Jackson

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Jackson will be on an island this year after the Giants had to let James Bradberry go due to salary cap constraints. He is coming off a lukewarm year in 2021 after signing an over-the-market, three-year, $39 million deal last March.

Jackson had one interception and eight pass breakups in 12 starts last year, but he will be charged with covering opponents’ No. 1 wideouts this year with Bradberry gone.

Story continues

Jackson is on the books for $19 million next ear and cutting him will incur a $10 million dead cap charge. But that may not deter the Giants to act should he fall flat in 2022.

RB Saquon Barkley

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Don’t read this the wrong way. Barkley will be paying in the NFL for years to come if he stays healthy. It just might not be with the Giants and his days of making star money are likely behind him.

He is in the fifth year of his rookie deal and is coming off three seasons of battling injuries. Still, he can rescue his career with a decent showing in 2022 if he can stay healthy.

That is the pressure on Barkley. He has to show that he has some burst in the running game and that he is still an explosive player in the passing game. Otherwise, he could go unsigned for a long time after this season.

LB Blake Martinez

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Martinez is entering the final year of a three-year, $30.7 million deal and is coming off a torn ACL injury that ended his season in Week 3 last year.

Martinez, when healthy, is one of the most prolific tacklers in the NFL. He’ll resume his rightful role in the middle of the Giants’ defense calling the signals this summer but his days could be numbered.

New defensive coordinator Wink Martindale may not be a Martinez fan should he not acclimate to the new defense. Throw in the fact that the Giants drafted two inside linebackers in this year’s draft (Micah McFadden, and Darrian Beavers) and Martinez’s seat gets a little hotter.

[pickup_prop id=”23041″>

1

1