5 Giants with most to gain in preseason finale vs. Jets

The New York Giants close out their 2023 preseason schedule this Saturday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey against the New York Jets and jobs will be won — or lost — as a result.

Here are five players with the most to gain in the game, should they play.

OL Ben Bredeson

Ben Bredeson is the favorite to start the season left guard and can seal the deal with a solid showing on Saturday night. He is up against Joshua Ezeudu and several others but the coaches appear to be leaning toward the former Michigan Wolverine to land the job.

TE Lawrence Cager

Lawrence Cager is an intriguing player the Giants have kept a bit under wraps. A former wide receiver who was converted to a tight end, Cager is in line for the No. 3 tight end role behind Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger, and it would do him some good if could log in a good showing on Saturday.

LB Darrian Beavers

Darrian Beavers is in a battle for a starting inside linebacker role with Micah McFadden and is a tad behind in the competition according to defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. He could really help himself — and perhaps change some minds — with a standout game against the Jets this weekend.

CB Darnay Holmes

Darnay Holmes has fallen down the depth chart this summer thanks to the arrival of two rookie outside corners (Deonte Banks, Tre Hawkins III) who have pushed more competition into the slot. Holmes is behind Adoree’ Jackson and Cor’Dale Flott at the moment and needs to send the coaches a reminder that he can still play.

WR Collin Johnson

If Collin Johnson plays — and plays well — he will be difficult for the coaches to cut. He is a reliable, long-bodied receiver who would give the Giants another mismatch-type player on the outside and in the red zone.

