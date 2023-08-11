5 Giants with most to gain in preseason matchup vs. Lions

The New York Giants open their 2023 preseason schedule on Friday night when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Giants’ roster has just a few position battles to focus on and they will be decided on the field. But there are other things to watch such as the 53-man roster.

For some players, they will need to play well to stick while others are fighting their way up the depth chart.

Here are five Giants players who have the most to gain in the game.

CB Tre Hawkins III

Tre Hawkins, a late sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, has simply wowed everyone in the building with his ability thus far. He’s even earned first-team reps at outside corner and could possibly end up starting games for the Giants as a rookie.

Hawkins is a quick riser who can elevate his cause with solid game reps this preseason.

I don’t know what Tre Hawkins did this offseason leading up to camp but he seems to legit KNOW the routes receivers are running — excellent reaction and IQ. Via @TheGiantTakePod pic.twitter.com/eGj8j0kHot — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 1, 2023

WR Collin Johnson

Collin Johnson is currently an afterthought in the Giants’ wide receiver room as he missed last year with an Achilles injury. Hard to believe for a 6-foot-6, hard-to-miss guy who seems to make plays every time he hits the field.

He should get a significant run against Detroit if he dresses. If he does, he’ll surely stand out against the second and third-string Lions’ defense. That will start the debate again about what the Giants should do with him this year.

Collin Johnson needs to make the team.pic.twitter.com/cCHQGjY9CF — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) August 8, 2023

OT Matt Peart

Matt Peart is a forgotten man of sorts, who was thrust back into the picture this past week with Evan Neal in the concussion protocol.

The massive former third-round pick is healthy and finally ready to play at a higher level in his fourth season out of UConn.

A good showing on Friday night will keep his name in the hopper for the swing tackle job.

TE Lawrence Cager

Lawrence Cager is a former wide receiver who played college ball first at Miami and then at Georgia. He was recruited out of high school by current Giants head coach Brian Daboll when he was at Alabama.

Cager, who went undrafted in 2020, has slowly been converting to tight end over the past three years. Last season, the Giants found several uses for the 6-foot-5 Cager and could continue to expand on that this year.

Although he was shaken up in the scrimmage against Detroit this week, Cager is ready to go this week, per Daboll. He is currently a roster ‘bubble’ guy who can change the narrative around himself by continuing to dominate when his number is called.

DB Nick McCloud

Nick McCloud’s relationship with Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen goes back to their days in Buffalo. This week, Daboll called him a ‘flexible’ player, perhaps the best compliment one can get from the head coach.

“He has played safety, he has played the nickel, he has played corner. He has been a special teams player,” said Daboll. “So, again, it goes back to the more you can do. He’s kind of moved all around. I’d probably expect similar throughout camp. But he’s a smart player. It’s a benefit when you can have a guy who can move in a lot of different spots.”

With the Giants’ secondary in flux, McCloud already has the confidence of the coaches so all he has to do is keep on keeping on and he’ll be on the roster come the end of camp.

Nick McCloud Interception pic.twitter.com/p7rMVfR92P — The Giant Take Podcast (@TheGiantTakePod) July 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire