5 Giants likely headed into their final stretch in blue

The New York Giants are barreling towards a losing season, and with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll still working on molding the roster to fit their vision, changes are imminent this coming offseason.

Here are five Giants who aren’t likely to be back in 2024.

CB Adoree' Jackson

Some will lobby to retain Adoree’ Jackson but he’s a free agent come March and the Giants may not feel up to getting into a bidding war for his services on the open market.

Jackson was an outside corner by trade but was shifted into the slot in favor of two rookies, Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III.

Unless Jackson is willing to come back on a much cheaper deal, he’s a goner.

QB Tyrod Taylor

Tyrod Taylor will also be a free agent in March and may have already played his last game as a Giant with the emergence of Tommy DeVito and the signing of Matt Barkley.

Schoen said on Monday that they will address the quarterback room this offseason. He also committed to Daniel Jones at the same time. Unless they are planning on moving on from DeVito and Barkley, they aren’t likely to bring Taylor back.

WR Parris Campbell

Parris Campbell was inked to a one-year, prove-it deal with $4.7 million. That plan went kaput as Campbell never was never really integrated into the offense.

It didn’t help that the Giants’ vertical passing game was kneecapped by quarterback injuries. With wide receiver talent coming out of college in droves these days, I don’t expect Campbell to be re-signed.

OL Matt Peart

The career of Matt Peart, a former third-round pick, never got off the ground due to injuries and coaching changes. He wasn’t drafted by Schoen, so there’s no allegiance to him. I don’t expect him to return.

WR Sterling Shepard

As much as the Giants gush over the 30-year-old Sterling Shepard, he doesn’t add much value to the team on the field any longer. Especially if they don’t put him out there.

Shepard made barely over a million this season, so there’s no harm in bringing him back. Plus, he adds a veteran presence to the locker room and sidelines but they might just turn the page here.

