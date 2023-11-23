5 Georgia Tech players to watch against UGA

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are having an improved season in 2023. Georgia Tech is 6-5 and will be bowling for the first time in several years. A key reason in Georgia Tech’s resurgence is an improved roster.

Undefeated Georgia is 11-0 and heavy favorites against Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets are capable of making things uncomfortable for Georgia like they did in 2022.

Kickoff of the Georgia Tech game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 25. The latest battle of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate will be televised on ABC.

What Georgia Tech players should Georgia fans know about ahead of the Georgia-Georgia Tech game?

Quarterback Haynes King

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, a Texas A&M transfer, has thrown for 2,597 passing yards this season, which is already fourth in Georgia Tech history. King has great mobility and is Tech’s second-leading rusher with 624 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Kirby Smart broke down what makes Haynes King special.

Haynes King is like that. He’s fast. He’s athletic. We’ve got several coaches that came from the Texas area that talked about his athleticism in high school, and you see it on tape. Buster’s done an unbelievable job with him, and he utilizes his entire skill set.

Georgia will look to force King into turnovers.

Stats: 26 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions

Running back Jamal Haynes

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes is the the Yellow Jackets’ leading rusher. Haynes rushed for 82 yards on 11 carries and scored two total touchdowns last week against Syracuse. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has contributed a lot to the ground game.

Stats: 850 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns

Defensive end Kyle Kennard

Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard has forced three turnovers this season (two forced fumbles and one interceptions). Kennard, who has the most sacks on Georgia Tech, will look to create some negative plays for the Georgia offense.

Stats: 48 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles

Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock

Former Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock transferred to Georgia Tech this offseason. Bulldog fans will want to keep an eye on Blaylock, who is Georgia Tech’s third-leading receiver. Kirby Smart noted what stands out about Blaylock from his time with Georgia.

Selflessness is probably the number one thing that stands out. Toughness. He’s such a great competitor… He made some really, really big, critical plays for us over the years, in terms of the stretch run.

Stats: 21 receptions, 337 receiving yards and two touchdowns

Defensive back Jaylon King

Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylon King is a sixth-year senior. King is still looking to get his first win against Georgia. The super senior defensive back and Georgia Tech will need to force turnovers in hopes of keeping this game close. King is having a career-year for the Yellow Jackets.

Stats: 60 tackles, seven pass deflections, and four interceptions

