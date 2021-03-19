5 Georgia players the Falcons could target in the 2021 NFL draft

Being that the University of Georgia has undoubtedly the biggest football program in the state, there is a natural crossover between Falcons and Bulldogs fans. In the upcoming NFL draft, Georgia’s class will feature a handful of players at positions of need for Atlanta.

The team’s roster is so bare right now that Atlanta could find day-one starters as late as the fourth round. It may not happen often, but let’s check out five UGA players that should be on the Falcons’ radar in the 2021 draft.

Linebacker: Monty Rice

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Through his four seasons at the University of Georgia, Rice was a focal point of the Bulldogs' defense. He never played in less than eight games and posted a career-best season in 2019.

Year Player Tackles TFL PD 2019 Monty Rice 89 3 3

With Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun set to become a fee agent after the 2021 season, Rice could be a mid-round selection taken to eventually replace the former Yale safety. Rice excels when it comes to play recognition and tackling in space. However, while Rice is effective at stopping the run, his coverage needs some work. As an undersized linebacker, Rice rarely saw the field on third-down scenarios.

Cornerback: Eric Stokes

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia's top cornerback on the draft board has been making headlines due to his elite 4.2 speed in the 40-yard dash. After failing to record any interceptions his first two seasons at Georgia, Stokes pulled in four interceptions in his final season with the Bulldogs. His run support skills, which could be one of his biggest assets, were shown in 2019 when he had 38 total tackles. Stokes' speed, which was once a detriment to his game, allows him to play in the pocket of almost any receiver because only a few receivers can out run the Georgia cornerback. However, when playing off-man coverage, his tight hips tend to hold him back. In addition to his lack of hip flexibility, Stokes is overly "grabby" and this could result in a lot of penalties on the professional level. However, Stokes' vision and speed allow for him to do well in zone coverage. By utilizing his speed and awareness, Stokes can put himself into position to make plays on the ball. Due to his lack of athleticism, Stokes seems to be a better fit for a zone-based defense.

Cornerback: Tyson Campbell

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not having the same elite speed as his teammate, Eric Stokes, Campbell still has the athleticism and physicality to stay in the pocket of almost any receiver downfield. Maybe not a great fit for off-man coverage, but Campbell excels when playing at the line of scrimmage in press-man coverage. However, even if he is in position to make a play on the ball, he lacks the appropriate skills to make a play. Stokes has nine pass breakups and only one interception over his entire three-year career with Georgia. This could make him available for the Falcons later on in the draft. A lot of his pass breakups come as a result of jarring the ball loose from the receiver. With no true outside corner threat for the Falcons to pair with A.J. Terrell, either Stokes or Campbell would be a nice fit.

EDGE: Azeez Ojulari

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Azeez Ojulari is a pass-rush specialist. Not only does he have an explosive first step, his combative hands make him a force that can be hard to stop. Ojulari has a big NFL frame, but it doesn't limit his ability to get leverage at the point of contact. However, while Ojulari is explosive and has the ability to rapidly turn his hips and play pass defense, his run defense needs improvement. Too many times he loses his leverage because he doesn't have the anchor to consistently hold his ground. Ojulari also struggles to break free from bigger offensive tackles who get to the point of contact first. To counter this, Ojulari's excellent hand speed proves he has the ability develop this part of his game. Georgia's top prospect from this year's class comes at the position the Falcons are in dire need of addressing. But unless the Falcons trade back far enough, it's unlikely he will be there at No. 35 overall, and No. 4 overall is too high for consideration.

Safety: Richard LeCounte

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Richard LeCounte hoped that the 2020 season would elevate his draft stock. However, a motorcycle accident at mid-season forced him to miss the entire second half of the year. Even through five games played, LeCounte put up numbers that could've rivaled his career bests.

Year Player Tackles TFL INT PD FR FF 2018 Richard LeCounte 74 1 1 3 2 2 2019 Richard LeCounte 61 4.5 4 3 3 2 2020 Richard LeCounte 26 1 3 4 1 0

LeCounte is very effective in playing the ball in the air and has the range to play in center-field. While not elite, his speed is good enough to hang with receivers in man coverage. An area where LeCounte needs to improve, though, is his strength against the run. While he was effective at bringing down ball carriers, LeCounte also let too many runners run through his arms and break free. If the Falcons could land LeCounte near the top of the fourth round, it would be a home run for the team. Atlanta signed free-agent safety Erik Harris but the need to fill out the safety position remains. LeCounte could be a viable second safety option in the draft.

