5 Georgia defenders go in first-round of NFL mock draft

Georgia’s dominant 2021 defense is certainly going to be represented well in this year’s NFL draft.

In NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft, five UGA defenders were selected in the first-round, which would be a Georgia record.

Here’s where Jeremiah thinks each Bulldog might land:

Pick 13 - Cleveland Browns select: EDGE Travon Walker

Jan. 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pressured by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) in the first quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah wrote:

“Walker has as much upside as any pass rusher in this draft class. He did a lot of things in Georgia’s system (see him diving, tipping a ball in the middle of the field vs. Florida), which limited some of his pass-rush production. He’s a physical freak and could rise into the top 10 after the NFL Scouting Combine.”

Pick 21 - New England Patriots select: DT Jordan Davis

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 20: Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after rushing in for a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

“The Patriots love big guys with unique strength/power. Think back to Vince Wilfork. Davis would team up with Christian Barmore to dominate against the run and provide some pocket push against the pass.”

Pick 24 - Dallas Cowboys select: LB Nakobe Dean

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

“Dean is one of my favorite players in the 2022 class. He oozes instincts and playmaking. However, his lack of ideal size (6-0, 225) will probably cause him to drop a little bit. Landing Dean this low would be a steal for the Cowboys. It would free them up to use All-Pro Micah Parsons more on the edge as a pass rusher.”

Pick 28 - Tennessee Titans select: LB Quay Walker

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“Walker gets lost in the discussion of top defensive prospects because he was surrounded by so many studs on the Georgia D. If he had played on a less-talented college team, we’d be talking about him as a potential top-15 pick. Listed by UGA at 6-4 and 240 pounds, the man can fly! Rashaan Evans is a free agent after this season. Walker would slot right into the starting lineup.”

Pick 32 - Green Bay Packers select: DT Devonte Wyatt

Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) place kicker Noah Chumley (95) makes a tackle against Baylor Bears running back JaMycal Hasty (6) at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“Wyatt will gain more steam as we go through the process. He can win as a pass rusher with quickness or power. He easily holds the point of attack. The Packers have a loaded roster and could easily trade out of this pick if another team wants to come up for a quarterback.”

