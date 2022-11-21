5 Georgia Bulldogs selected in top 40 of NFL mock draft

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs keep churning out NFL talent. Georgia is a contender to make the College Football Playoff, once again, thanks to an immense amount of talent.

Georgia is coming off a record-breaking 2022 NFL draft. The Dawgs will look to put more talent in the NFL after the 2022 college football season.

What five Georgia Bulldogs does The Draft Wire think will be selected in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft?

Tight end Darnell Washington

The Draft Wire projects that the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Georgia tight end Darnell Washington with the No. 38 pick of the 2023 NFL draft. Washington is an excellent blocker and has had limited receiving opportunities during his college career. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end is great after the catch. Washington’s game will translate well to the NFL.

Defensive end Nolan Smith

Georgia defensive end Nolan Smith is out for the rest of the season with a torn right pectoral muscle. Smith, a former five-star recruit, is projected to be picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 2023 NFL draft’s No. 34 selection.

Smith’s injury may prevent him from participating in a portion of the predraft process. However, Smith has a lot of good tape and 11.5 career sacks.

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones

The Washington Commanders are mocked to pick Broderick Jones with the No. 16 pick of the 2023 NFL draft. The Draft Wire thinks that Jones would improve Washington’s offensive line and has the talent to start in the NFL.

No matter who ends up throwing the passes for Washington next season and beyond, that guy will need a long-term upgrade at left tackle. Jones has been impressive this season against top competition, and has all the traits to quickly develop into a quality starter at a premium position.

Defensive back Kelee Ringo

The Draft Wire has Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo as the first secondary player off the board in the 2023 NFL draft. The Arizona Cardinals are projected to pick Ringo with the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NFL draft. Draft Wire details what makes Ringo special.

Ringo has the size, length, athleticism and ball skills to make an immediate impact against some of the league’s top pass-catchers.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has an outside shot at being the top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Draft Wire thinks that the Pittsburgh Steelers will select Carter with the No. 4 pick of the draft. It would be awesome to see Carter and Nolan Smith reunited in the NFL.

A fantastic blend of need and value, Carter could rival Anderson as the top overall player in the entire draft, and the Steelers desperately need someone on their defensive front who can disrupt opposing offenses with power and explosiveness alongside Cam Heyward.

