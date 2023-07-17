5 Georgia Bulldogs make PFF’s All-SEC offense

The Georgia Bulldogs have the most players of any team in the SEC on Pro Football Focus’ preseason All-SEC team. Georgia won the SEC and national championship last season. The Dawgs have the talent to do it again in 2023.

PFF’s All-SEC offensive team features 12 total players. Nearly half of them are Georgia Bulldogs. The All-SEC team is led by LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Tigers, Arkansas, and Ole Miss each have two players on the All-SEC team.

What five Georgia Bulldogs made PFF’s All-SEC offense?

Tight End Brock Bowers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Bowers has a chance to go down as the greatest tight end in college football history. Bowers is projected to be a first round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

2022 stats: 63 receptions for 942 yards and 10 total touchdowns

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Dominic Lovett made the All-SEC team with Missouri last season. He is in a better situation with the Bulldogs and has an opportunity to put up monster numbers.

2022 stats: 56 receptions for 846 receiving yards and three touchdowns

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tate Ratledge started every game, when he was healthy, at right guard last season. He did an excellent job in pass protection and figures to be in for a big junior season.

2022 stats: 14 started games

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mims, a former five-star recruit, is expected to start for the Georgia Bulldogs at right tackle in 2023. Mims has excellent size.

2022 stats: played in 12 games

Center Sedrick Van Pran

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sedrick Van Pran has started in 30 straight games for the Georgia Bulldogs. Van Pran is a leader on Georgia’s offensive front and should be one of the top centers in all of college football in 2023.

2022 stats: 15 started games

PFF's full All-SEC team

