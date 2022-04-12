5 Georgia Bulldogs go in first round of NFL mock draft, including No. 1 overall

Georgia set a school record in the 2021 NFL draft when it had nine players selected.

This year, Georgia is looking to shatter that number with potentially as many as 15 players selected.

USA TODAY’s Draft Wire expects Georgia to get off to a hot start in the first round of this month’s draft, with five players selected in the first round.

Here’s Draft Wire’s 2022 first-round NFL mock draft:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

[pickup_prop id=”22391″>

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

[pickup_prop id=”18728″>

26. Tennessee Titans | Georgia WR George Pickens

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

[pickup_prop id=”22885″>

28. Green Bay Packers | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

[pickup_prop id=”20968″>

1

1