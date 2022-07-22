These 5 Gators earned preseason All-SEC honors from the media
The dust is still settling from this summer’s SEC media days as the preeminent athletic conference in the nation wraps up its biggest event of the offseason. For the Florida Gators, it was their new head football coach’s first official foray into the Southeastern Conference fray, in which he held his own showing both a bit of his personal side as well as a focus on culture change in the Swamp, in addition to many other topics Billy Napier addressed.
The media, as is the tradition, took to the task of assembling their preseason predictions after the conclusion of the events, which included the announcement of this year’s preseason All-SEC teams. Among those mentioned were eight members of the Orange and Blue crew, who has offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence listed on the first team.
Also making the cut are defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (listed as a linebacker), who made the second team, as well as defensive back Trey Dean III, linebacker Ventrell Miller and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter who earned third team honors.
Take a look below at the full list of players ranked by tiered teams on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, as well as the special teams players.
OFFENSE - First-Team
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
OFFENSE - Second-Team
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
OFFENSE - Third-Team
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE - First-Team
DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DEFENSE - Second-Team
DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DEFENSE - Third-Team
DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Trey Dean III, Florida
DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
SPECIALISTS - First-Team
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
SPECIALISTS - Second-Team
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
SPECIALISTS - Third-Team
P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
