How 5 games in Week 18 will affect the AFC playoff bracket

With only one weekend of regular season action left, only a few things are certain in the AFC.

The Baltimore Ravens will have next week off as the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Kansas City Chiefs will finish as the No. 3 seed and host whichever team finishes in sixth. And the Cleveland Browns will be the No. 5 seed and travel to face the winner of the AFC South.

The other four spots are still in flux.

Some questions will be answered Saturday when there are two Week 18 matchups between AFC teams all in the postseason mix. Then on Sunday, there are only three games that could have any impact on the conference’s playoff bracket.

With Week 18 starting soon, here’s how every result could shake things up in the AFC:

Steelers vs. Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

If the Steelers win:

A loss for the Ravens would mean nothing for the seeding of the top teams, but it’d mean that Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes survive until at least Sunday. They’d be hoping for a Jaguars loss or a Bills loss to get them in as the No. 7 seed. If both Jacksonville and Buffalo lost, the Steelers would be the No. 6 seed.

If the Ravens win:

The Ravens are already the No. 1 seed, regardless of their Saturday result. But a win would officially end the Steelers’ playoff hopes and guarantee the Bills a spot in the playoffs. It’d also leave open the possibility that the Jaguars get in to the postseason after a Week 18 loss.

Texans vs. Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday

If the Texans win:

Houston would clinch its spot in the playoffs and hope the Jaguars lose Sunday to hand the Texans the AFC South crown.

If the Colts win:

*record scratch, rewind* Indianapolis would clinch its spot in the playoffs and hope the Jaguars lose Sunday to hand the Colts the AFC South crown.

Jaguars vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

If the Jaguars win:

Jacksonville would be back-to-back AFC South champions and host the Cleveland Browns in the wild card round. The winner of the Texans vs. Colts contest on Saturday would then own the No. 6 or No. 7 seed, depending on the Bills’ performance against the Dolphins.

If the Titans win:

The winner of the Texans vs. Colts game on Saturday would be crowned the AFC South champion and secure the No. 4 seed. Jacksonville would instead hope that the Steelers and Broncos both lose.

Broncos vs. Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday

If the Broncos win: Despite both teams being eliminated from the playoffs, this game could have implications. With a win, the Broncos could be in a three-way tie with the Jaguars and Steelers for the No. 7 seed in the AFC (if both those teams lose). While Jacksonville would win a head-to-head tie with Pittsburgh, the Steelers would win the three-way tie via the strength of victory tiebreaker.

If the Raiders win: If the Steelers lost Saturday and the Jaguars lost earlier Sunday, the Las Vegas win would rescue Jacksonville and hand Duval the No. 7 seed.

Bills vs. Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday

If the Bills win:

The Bills would vault all the way to the No. 2 seed, a pretty wild turn of events for a team that started December with a 6-6 record. The Dolphins would head to Kansas City as the No. 6 seed and it’d be either the Jaguars, Colts, Texans, or Steelers traveling to Buffalo as the No. 7 seed.

If the Dolphins win:

Miami would defend its spot as the No. 2 seed and potentially knock the Bills all the way out of the playoffs. If the Steelers beat the Ravens on Saturday and the Jaguars beat the Titans, Buffalo would be left out.

