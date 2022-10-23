5 games to watch with the Vikings on a bye week

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in week 7 and that leaves time to watch football on Sunday without stress. One of the best ways to watch games on a bye week is to see who the Vikings are going to play the rest of the season and keep tabs on their games.

Luckily for us, two of the three games that will be on during the afternoon will be shown locally in the Minneapolis market. Here are five games that you should be keeping an eye on with the Vikings on a bye week.

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to throw a pass as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) rushes in during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The national game on Fox, the Packers head to Washington to face the Commanders. Washington will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, as they placed him on injured reserve with a right-hand injury. The Vikings will play both of these teams this season with the Commanders in week nine and the Packers in week 17.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watches the action on the field Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Vikings host the Colts in week 15 and they haven’t had the most luck against them in history. They haven’t won a game over the Colts since the year before Peyton Manning was drafted in 1997. With the likely return on Jonathan Taylor this afternoon, you can get a look at what the Colts team will be when the Vikings face them in December.

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball after a catch from quarterback Jared Goff (not pictured) against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings will face both of these teams with the Cowboys in week 11 and the Lions for the second time in week 14. Dak Prescott will play for the first time since breaking his thumb in week one and the Lions are healthier coming off of a bye week.

New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll argues a call with the referees in the second half. The Giants defeat the Ravens, 24-20, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

The Vikings will host the New York Giants on Christmas Even in week 16 and they are also 5-1 heading into week seven. The Vikings are historically 1-4 on Christmas Eve, beating the Washington Commanders 33-26 in 2011.

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos

Elijah Moore (8) of the New York Jets looks to get around Terrell Edmunds (34) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 2, 2022.

The Vikings face the Jets in the final game of their three-game homestand in week 13 and they get a Broncos team that will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson. This will be an opportunity to see the defense be aggressive as they will be attacking quarterback Brett Rypien.

Bonus: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99) defends during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings don’t play either of these teams this season, but the 3:25 kickoff looks to be a fantastic game. The offensive genius of Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan will be on full display as they try to solve the puzzles of DeMeco Ryans and Steve Spagnuolo.

