5 games to watch during the Oklahoma Sooners bye week

It’s a bye week for the 6-0 Oklahoma Sooners. The first-place, undefeated, and Red River Rivalry winner Oklahoma Sooners get a Saturday to rest.

They bye week falling smack-dab in the middle of the season and coming right after your biggest game of the season is pretty perfect. The Sooners get an opportunity to rest and recuperate for the second half of the season. It’s time to get guys healthy in order to get back to the Big 12 title game and possibly more.

While the Sooners are off, there are some big-time college football matchups to take in as neutral observers and one game in which Sooners fans will be incredibly interested in.

Here are five games to watch this week during Oklahoma’s bye week.

Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes - 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

There may be bigger brands playing in the early time slot, but a lot of those games look like lopsided contests. Georgia Southern (4-1) at James Madison (5-0), however, may be one of the best matchups of the 11 a.m. CT window.

The Dukes boast the top run defense in the nation, allowing just 38.6 rushing yards per game.

Both teams are averaging more than 33 points per game on offense. This game will go a long way to deciding the Sun Belt conference champion. This game may not matter much on the national scale, but it should be a great game.

The ESPN Matchup Predictor favors James Madison, but only with a 52.4% win probability. This one has a chance to be a barn burner.

Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys - 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State picked up a huge win over Kansas State a week ago. Now they have another shot to knock off a team from the Sunflower State when they host the Jayhawks.

Kansas will be without Jalon Daniels but their running game has been exceptional. They ran for 399 yards against UCF. Can the Jayhawks keep their winning ways up or will Oklahoma State continue to turn their season around.

Oklahoma fans can also get a look at a pair of teams the Sooners will see down the road.

Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies - 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

If a Big 12 matchup doesn’t do it for you, there’s a top 10 matchup playing at the same time.

Oregon and Washington will put their undefeated records on the line when they meet up in Seattle. Michael Penix and Bo Nix are two of the favorites to win the Heisman trophy. Oregon is No. 2 in the nation in scoring and Washington is No. 3.

The difference in this one will come down to which defense makes the most stops.

USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the evening window, no game holds as much importance as the USC Trojans road trip to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. USC has been playing with fire the last couple of weeks in a pair of one-score wins over Colorado and Arizona.

Notre Dame may have the best defense Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley have faced. This could be a statement game for the Trojans in their pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth.

Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels - 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels are off to a great start in the 2023 season. Drake Maye is a Heisman contender. The Tar Heels are hoping to ride that to an ACC title game berth.

They’ll have to contend with the Miami Hurricanes, who are coming off an embarrassing loss to Georgia Tech. The Canes had the game won and only had to kneel on the ball to secure the victory, but Mario Cristobal allowed the offense to run a play. The running back fumbled, and Georgia Tech was able to take it down the field and get the touchdown for the win.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire