5 games to watch during the Bears bye week

The Chicago Bears are on their bye over Week 14 and won’t take the field this weekend. While fans won’t get to watch their favorite team, it also presents a chance to tune into other games during the afternoon.

The Bears don’t have playoff aspirations anymore as they were eliminated from contention after last week’s 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But the slate of NFL games allows fans to watch for other playoff races, entertaining matchups, or even to see if the Bears can take a bigger lead in the draft sweepstakes with the No. 2 overall pick.

Here are some of the games we’ll be dialed into on Sunday afternoon.

1. Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Noon CT, FOX TV

The Minnesota Vikings have the opportunity to clinch the NFC North with a win against the Detroit Lions. Both teams have been hot as of late, each winning four of their last five games played. The Lions are making a run at a wild card spot and though they have an outside shot, a win against Minnesota would put them closer to that opportunity.

These two teams played earlier in the season in a wild come-from-behind win for the Vikings. It could be the Lions turn to make some noise as they’re favorites heading into the game. Either way, it should be a fun watch.

2. Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Noon CT, CBS

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, but no matter who is under center for either team, this matchup rarely disappoints. Baltimore has a firm grip on a playoff spot while the Steelers are desperately hoping to stay alive in the race.

This game is also a chance for Bears fans to see Roquan Smith. Following the trade to the Ravens, Smith has looked solid and had his best performance with his new team last week in their win against the Denver Broncos. And if somehow Mitchell Trubisky makes it into the game for the Steelers, we would have the Bears 2017 first-round pick going up against the 2018 first-round pick. That alone would be intriguing to fans.

3. Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Noon CT, FOX

Bears fans can get a close look at their next opponent when the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the New York Giants. Not only that, it’s a chance to see arguably the best team in the NFL at the moment go up against a division rival who is trying to remain in a playoff position.

The Giants will have their hands full with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, who have become a lethal trio in the passing game. New York will look to bounce back from a tie they had last week and hand Philadelphia its second loss of the year. This should be an entertaining game that stays close for much of the afternoon.

4. New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

Noon CT, CBS

It’s been just a little over a month since the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills last faced off where the Jets got an upset victory and a lot has changed since that game. Quarterback Zach Wilson has been relegated to third string, running back Zonovan Knight has emerged as the new bellcow due to injuries, and linebacker Von Miller won’t be available for the Bills due to a torn ACL injury.

The Bills and the Jets are both in the playoff picture as of now, but a Jets loss could push them out of the final wild card spot. The Bills, meanwhile, need a win to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs for the top overall seed. This should be a hard-fought game with massive playoff implications and it also allows Bears fans to get a look at their opponent in two weeks.

5. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

3:05 PM CT, CBS

This game has the potential to be a laugher, but on the off chance the Broncos can make this a close matchup against the Chiefs and you’re into the 2023 draft position, this game is for you.

The Broncos are neck and neck with the Bears for the second-worst record in the league as of this weekend. The difference between both teams, however, is Denver doesn’t own their draft pick. It was sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the massive trade for Russell Wilson that looks like one of the worst trades in NFL history right now.

The Broncos have no incentive to try and tank and somehow, are technically still in the playoff hunt. An upset is unlikely, but Bears fans will want to root for Broncos Country this weekend if they’re wanting to secure a top-two pick next spring.

