5 Furman football players to watch as the Paladins begin pursuit of the FCS championship

The Furman football team is coming off its second consecutive Southern Conference championship, but not much has come easily for the Paladins.

Seven of Furman’s games were decided by two touchdowns or less, including five by single digits.

“It’s been tough,” coach Clay Hendrix said. “They were challenges, and if you think it’s not going to be that way you’re going to be surprised. If we can get it done in the playoffs, it’ll be that way again.”

The Paladins (9-2) will find out soon enough.

Furman, the No. 7 seed in the FCS playoffs, hosts fellow SoCon member Chattanooga (8-4) at Paladin Stadium on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+) in a second-round game. As a Top 8 seed, Furman received a bye in the first round.

The Paladins won at Chattanooga, 17-14, in their regular-season meeting on Nov. 4. Saturday’s winner will face the winner of the Montana-Delaware game in the quarterfinal round.

Here are five Furman players to watch in the playoffs:

Tyler Huff, quarterback

A graduate transfer from Presbyterian, Huff has thrived in Furman’s offense since joining the program in the spring of 2022. He is a dual-threat quarterback and is 19-3 as a starter, including a 13-0 record in SoCon games.

“He came in, went to work and earned the job,” Hendrix said. “He’s a tough, smart captain for us, and highly respected. He’s been good for Furman.”

A commissioned 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves, Huff received the Armed Forces Merit Award from the Football Writers Association of America earlier this month and last week was named SoCon Offensive Player of the Year. Huff has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,489 yards with seven touchdowns this season and also is the Paladins’ second-leading rusher with 488 yards and five touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto, running back

Roberto tore an ACL in his senior year at Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but that didn’t dampen Hendrix’s enthusiasm for the burly 5-foot-11, 231-pound running back.

“We just liked him a lot – thought he was a good fit,” Hendrix said. “We were thinking he wouldn’t be ready to go, but I think he played in every game as a freshman.”

Roberto has led the team in rushing each of the past three seasons.

Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams (6) is tackled by Furman Paladins cornerback Travis Blackshear (1) \during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Travis Blackshear, cornerback

Blackshear lets his actions on the field do his talking.

“He’s a man of few words,” Hendrix said. “He’s just been really, really productive.”

No question. Blackshear, who was an All-State running back at Benedictine Military in Savannah, Georgia, moved to defense at Furman and was named to the SoCon’s All-Freshman team after making 51 tackles while starting all 13 games in 2019. He hasn’t slowed since.

“We just celebrated Travis’s third Senior Day,” Hendrix said.

Capitalizing on a redshirt year and a COVID year, Blackshear is a three-time All-SoCon honoree and the school’s all-time leader with 49 career starts. His 12 career interceptions are the most among active Furman players.

Cally Chizik, spur

Chizik has played corner and safety during his career, but has really found a home at the nickel, or spur position. He leads the team with five interceptions, which is tied for second nationally, and last week was named second-team All-SoCon – not bad for a player with one other offer out of Auburn (Alabama) High.

“We put on the tape and he’s just a football player,” Hendrix said. “He’s got great instincts, has really good hands and is extremely competitive. He’s a really good tackler; some people have a knack for it, and he does.”

That’s not surprising given that his father, Gene, is a former graduate assistant at Clemson who coached Auburn to a national championship in 2010. Gene Chizik is currently the defensive coordinator at North Carolina.

Mason Prine, tight end

Prine is a graduate transfer from Ferris (Michigan) State who joined the Paladins in mid-May with hopes of getting a shot in the NFL. At 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, he’s got a chance.

“I think he’ll certainly get an opportunity,” Hendrix said. “It’s important to him and he’s been a good fit here. He’s eager and bright and seems to get a little better each week.”

Prine has 13 receptions for 138 yards with two touchdowns during the Paladins’ past five games. Originally a basketball player at Ferris State, he also was a member of the Bulldogs’ Division II national champion football teams in 2021 and 2022.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 5 Furman football players to watch as Paladins open FCS playoffs