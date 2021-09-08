5 Fun Facts About Tennis Player Leylah Fernandez, Who Is Headed to the US Open Semifinals

  • <p>She speaks English, French, and Spanish.</p>
  • <p>Born in Montreal, CA, Leylah Fernandez is coached by both <a href="http://gousfbulls.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/romain-deridder/2778" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Romain Deridder">Romain Deridder</a> and her father, Jorge Fernandez, in Boynton Beach, FL, where she lives with her parents and younger sister. According to <strong>ESPN</strong> analyst Rennae Stubbs (<a href="http://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/32160952/us-open-2021-leylah-fernandez-not-surprised-memorable-run-quarterfinals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who has spoken to the Fernandez family">who has spoken to the Fernandez family</a>), Jorge's training style "has sort of like a military training regimen," which has helped Leylah build confidence in her competitive athletic skills over the years.</p>
  • <p>Off the tennis court, Leylah Fernandez has a <a href="http://www.wtatennis.com/players/326735/leylah-fernandez/bio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:list of hobbies">list of hobbies</a> including salsa dancing with her little sister Bianca, putting puzzles together, and solving Rubik's Cubes.</p>
  • <p>Leylah Fernandez's Ecuadorian father, Jorge Fernandez, is well versed in soccer. He's shared that love of soccer with her since she was a child.</p> <p>Although Leylah began playing tennis when she was 6 years old, her father ended up borrowing his knowledge from soccer to help coach Leylah in tennis when she wanted to play more seriously at 10 years old.</p>
  • <p>While Leylah Fernandez is a general dessert-lover, molten lava chocolate cake has a special place in her heart . . . and stomach.</p>
After competing in the Tokyo Olympics for Canada, 19-year-old tennis player Leylah Fernandez is off to the US Open semifinals this Thursday. Fernandez's competitive nature has been her driving force in her journey to the semifinals of the US Open.

After her 2019 junior Grand Slam win, being the first Canadian teenage girl to do so since Eugenie Bouchard in 2012, Fernandez has been one to watch on the tennis court. In the past year alone she's made the final of the Mexican Open, the third round of the French Open, won the Monterrey Open, and competed in the Tokyo Olympics. During the Monterrey Open, Fernandez never dropped a set and beat well-known players Belinda Bencic and Sloane Stephens along the way.

At the US Open, Fernandez has already won against Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, and Elina Svitolina. In her historic journey to the semifinals Fernandez has become the youngest player in US Open history to make it to the semifinals in 16 years, since Maria Sharapova in 2005, and the youngest player to defeat two out of the top-five ranked players in the Women's Tennis Association (Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina) since Serena Williams achieved the feat in 1999.

Before you watch Fernandez compete in the US Open semifinals, keep reading to find out more about the left-handed tennis player both on and off the tennis court.

