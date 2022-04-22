5 freshmen we can’t wait to see in the Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game

When discussing Oklahoma’s spring game it’s very easy to focus on the more established players or those that have proven themselves in the collegiate ranks. However, the youngsters of the bunch, the freshmen, and the redshirt freshmen deserve some love as every team isn’t complete without its share of young studs that will eventually become the future stars and leaders of the team.

For Oklahoma, there are quite a few players that fit into this criteria especially considering how many players exited the Oklahoma program via the portal, headed to the NFL, or graduated from college.

For many freshmen, this may be the only time we get to see them on the field in 2022. For others, this might act as the springboard to a breakout freshman campaign.

We’ve amassed a list of five players with a freshman designation that we are looking forward to seeing participate in the Oklahoma spring game.

Jaren Kanak and Kani Walker were both featured when we looked at 5 Defensive players to watch in the Spring game, so we chose to highlight a couple other players we’re intrigued by.

Jovantae Barnes, Running Back

Even if we had included Jaren Kanak and Kani Walker, Jovantae Barnes would’ve still been the number one choice here.

There’s been no shortage of praise for Barnes who appears to be locked in as the third running back on the depth chart at the moment. There may not be anyone on the roster that could halt a potential rise up the depth chart other than Barnes.

Barnes will get an opportunity to show what he can do Saturday with fellow running back Marcus Major likely not playing due to injury. Barnes, playing on the red team opposite Eric Gray, will likely serve as the lead running back for the DeMarco Murray-led squad.

Step up to the plate, Mr.Barnes. The floor is yours.

Robert Spears-Jennings, Safety

[autotag]Robert Spears-Jennings[/autotag] saw his stock rise after an excellent senior season and a heck of a showing at the Under Armour All-American game. His speed is well documented and will serve him well across his collegiate career. Jeff Lebby and other offensive coaches lobbied for him to be a receiver but were promptly turned down by Venables and the rest of the defensive coaches.

Story continues

With a few spots on the back end of the secondary still up for grabs and a need for competent depth, Spears-Jennings has ample opportunities to make a final impression before spring ball ends. He can position himself very well heading into the fall. He has the athleticism to be a great player but a quality showing in the spring game could put him in line to get significant playing time in year one.

Savion Byrd, Offensive Line

As we swing our attention to the trenches, there’s one name amongst the youngsters on the offensive line that absolutely stands out; redshirt freshman Savion Byrd. The former top 100 recruit out of Duncanville, Texas was a massive get for Bill Bedenbaugh on the recruiting trail and the Spring Game provides a great opportunity to see what Byrd brings to the table.

Asked #OU OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh about OT/Wanya/Savion. First thing? Byrd and Morris have gotten their stuff together off the field & academically. It’s translating to on-field performance. “Everything matters.” pic.twitter.com/hWScDmGxJM — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) April 21, 2022

His position coach spoke glowingly about the steps he’s taken on and off the field. There’s reason to believe he can and will see the field at some point if Bedenbaugh deems he’s ready. He has positional versatility with the ability to play inside but is probably best suited as an offensive tackle.

Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson, Wide Receiver

So, maybe we cheated a little bit by putting two players in one section but it’s for good reason. Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson were the Sooners’ only two wide receiver scholarship signees from the 2022 class. In most recruiting classes, there’s always that one freshman wide receiver that makes a name for themselves early. In 2020, it was Marvin Mims. In 2021, it was Mario Williams.

Who will be that guy for Oklahoma in 2022?

Both young pass-catchers possess extraordinary size for the position and are huge targets for the quarterbacks. Both guys have caught the eye of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel ahead of the Spring Game with their work ethic.

Both could be red-zone threats come September so every practice and scrimmage from here on out is an audition with real implications for the trajectory of the offense.

Nick Evers, Quarterback

This list wouldn’t be complete without the lone quarterback from the class of 2022.

Nick Evers won’t be the starter for the Sooners come September. Still, he’s vying for the backup quarterback job and to be the first guy off the bench in games where you no longer need Dillon Gabriel.

He’s one of the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and a four-star talent. It would be nice to see how he looks in real game situations, having to make decisions under duress and how he responds.

We’ll be watching to see how Evers performs even though Dillon Gabriel will get a significant number of snaps for both the Red and White teams.

1

1

1

1