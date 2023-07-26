5 free agents still on the market who could help the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back on the practice field Wednesday for their first day of training camp ahead of the 2023 season. While the pieces are in place on a roster that is favored to defend its AFC South title, there’s still time to make additions.

While a trade to acquire a star like the Minnesota Vikings’ Danielle Hunter would make quite a splash, there are also a few notable free agents on the market who could provide a boost as well.

Here are five players who are still available and could be an intriguing option for the Jaguars:

OLB Yannick Ngakoue

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

There have been rumors of mutual interest in a reunion for Ngakoue and the Jaguars. The hang-up has reportedly been Ngakoue’s desire to land a multi-year deal and a significant role on defense.

In Jacksonville, he’d fill the void left by Arden Key and likely wouldn’t see anything more than a one- or two-year contract. But with training camps beginning and rosters largely set, it may be time to see if Ngakoue is more amenable to a mercenary role.

G Dalton Risner

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars did some maneuvering at offensive tackle in the offseason, replacing Jawaan Taylor with Anton Harrison. Left guard remains a concern, though.

Ben Bartch beat out Tyler Shatley for the starting role last year, but suffered a season-ending knee injury and is beginning training camp on the PUP list. While Shatley did fine in his place, it’s a spot that could use an upgrade.

Risner, 28, spent the last four years as a consistent and reliable starter for the Denver Broncos at left guard and could plug in right away in Jacksonville.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After a five-year stint with the Houston Texans that included three Pro Bowl nods, Clowney has spent recent years bouncing from team to team. His more recent stop was two seasons with the Cleveland Browns that ended with the former No. 1 overall pick anxious to get out of town.

Clowney’s a few years removed from his last Pro Bowl season, but he’s a proven commodity when healthy. The 30-year-old veteran is stout against the run and a strong enough pass rusher to bolster the Jaguars’ chances at bringing down opposing quarterbacks.

DL Matt Ioannidis

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A long-time Washington defensive lineman, Ioannidis was a cap casualty who resurfaced with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal. He plugged right into the starting lineup and gave the team solid play with nine quarterback hits, a sack, and a forced fumble.

The Jaguars have a few new faces on their defensive line, including Tyler Lacy, Michael Dogbe, and Henry Mondeaux. But Jacksonville could add a more proven name to the mix if it scooped up Ioannidis on a discount deal.

CB Bryce Callahan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars spent $30 million last offseason to secure their slot corner position by adding Darious Williams in free agency. A year later, Williams is now set to be the starting cornerback on the outside opposite Tyson Campbell.

That was a pretty fortuitous find for Jacksonville, but it once again leaves the team with a hole in the slot. For now it seems Tre Herndon is the favorite to fill the role while rookies like Christian Braswell, Antonio Johnson, and Erick Hallett II will compete to unseat him.

Callahan, 31, is a seven-year veteran with experience at the position during stints with the Bears, Broncos, and Chargers.

