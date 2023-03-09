5 free agents the Steelers could sign that wouldn’t count against compensatory picks

When it comes to free agency, there is a balance between players lost and players signed. If you lose more guys than you sign, the league uses a formula to award you compensatory picks in the NFL draft. The goal is to add as many players as possible without impacting that formula. This means signing guys who were released before their contracts expired. Here are five guys who wouldn’t count against the formula for the Steelers to consider.

QB Carson Wentz

John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

OT Donovan Smith

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

C Justin Britt

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Frank Clark

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

CB Byron Jones

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire