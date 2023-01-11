5 free agents the Rams should consider re-signing this offseason

After winning a Super Bowl a season ago, the Los Angeles Rams are entering unchartered territory in the Sean McVay era. Regardless of whether or not McVay returns in 2023 following a 5-12 campaign, the Rams are expected to have a decent amount of roster turnover this offseason.

With the Rams not being in the postseason, they’ll have a little more time to determine what free agents they want to bring back next season. While Los Angeles has 24 total free agents, we’ll be focusing on unrestricted or restricted free agents in this article.

Taking that into account, let’s take a look at the five free agents the Rams should consider bringing back in free agency this offseason.

S Nick Scott

The Rams have a track record of not bringing back their free-agent safeties, but they should make an exception for Nick Scott. After starting for Los Angeles in the Wild Card round in last year’s playoffs, Scott has started in every game at safety aside from the Week 18 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In his first season starting more than one game in 2022, Scott recorded career-best marks in tackles (86), pass breakups (5), and forced fumbles (2) while he also tallied two interceptions. Even though the Rams have spent draft capital on defensive backs in recent drafts, Scott has proven he’s a key piece in the secondary.

NT Greg Gaines

It’s been fun to watch the growth of Greg Gaines in the last two seasons following a slow start to his career. The former fourth-round pick notched 36 combined tackles, four sacks, and a career-best six tackles for loss in 2022.

While Gaines came into the NFL as a stout run defender, he’s improved as a pass rusher, accruing 8.5 sacks in the last two seasons. We got a good look at Gaines playing an increased role with A’Shawn Robinson and Aaron Donald missing time this season, and he proved that he’s a formidable interior defender that the Rams should retain.

K Matt Gay

When the Rams moved on from Greg Zuerlein after the 2019 season, fans were curious to see who would replace him at kicker. Even though Zuerlein wasn’t an easy kicker to replace, Matt Gay has done just that in his three years with the Rams.

After converting 32 of his 34 (94.1%) field-goal attempts in 2021, Gay made 28 of his 30 (93.3%) field-goal tries in 2022. Finding consistency at the kicker position is crucial in the NFL and Gay has proven he’s consistent and can make clutch field goals when needed.

WR Brandon Powell

The Rams signed Brandon Powell late in the 2021 season in hopes he could provide a spark in the return game. Powell totaled 341 return yards and a touchdown in 2021 and he would register 782 return yards in 2022.

Besides the value he brings on special teams, Powell proved that he can be a weapon on offense with 156 receiving yards on 24 receptions while he rushed for 80 yards on 17 attempts, which were all career-high marks. Powell showed that he can be a viable depth option at wide receiver this season amid all of the injuries the Rams endured and he will always be solid on special teams.

OL Matt Skura

Among all of the injuries the Rams experienced this season, the unit that was affected the most by injury was the offensive line. With all of the injuries in the trenches, Los Angeles signed multiple veterans, including Matt Skura.

Upon signing with the Rams early in the 2022 season, Skura would start in the final eight games of the season. The longtime starter could certainly receive interest from other teams, but the Rams saw how valuable it is to have depth on the offensive line, and Skura can play multiple positions in the interior.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire