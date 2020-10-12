5 free agents the Mets and Yankees could fight over during 2020 MLB offseason

Amid the backdrop of a strange, shortened 2020 campaign that had fits and starts because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mets and Yankees had very different seasons.

The Mets, due in part to losing their No. 2 and No. 3 starters (one due to injury, one due to a COVID opt-out) and also due to their own preventable on-field failures, missed the playoffs.

The Yankees also eventually failed due to the state of their starting rotation, but they made the playoffs and were a game away from advancing to the ALCS.

Heading into the 2020 offseason, the Mets (with prospective new owner Steve Cohen expected to be running things) and Yankees (still trying to end their relatively long World Series drought) could wind up fighting over some of the marquee free agents in what is a top-heavy class.

Here are five free agents the New York teams could joust over...

TREVOR BAUER

Fixing the starting rotation is arguably at the very top of the list for both the Mets and Yanks, and Bauer -- expected to win the Cy Young award after a dominant season with the Cincinnati Reds -- will be the cream of the free agent crop.

After Bauer, Marcus Stroman (not a pitcher Brian Cashman is a huge fan of) is the second-best starting pitcher available.

Outspoken and incredibly active on Twitter, it's unclear whether Bauer would be viewed as a fit for the usually straitlaced Yankees. Whether he should be viewed as a fit (yes) is a different story.

Also unclear is what Bauer wants. He's said in the past that he's fine going year-to-year, but recently said he'd be open to a longer-term deal.

What is clear is that Bauer would fit in rather nicely behind either Jacob deGrom or Gerrit Cole.

J.T. REALMUTO

One of the two best position players expected to be available in free agency, Realmuto is a a game-changer at the plate and behind it.

For the Mets, who will almost certainly use the $1.5 million buyout on Wilson Ramos, adding Realmuto would give them a stabilizing force behind the plate who would fit perfectly in their lineup, fix one of their biggest defensive issues, and work well with their pitchers.

For the Yankees, there could be a spot open for Realmuto if they decide to move on from Gary Sanchez, whose disappointing regular season in 2020 led to him being benched for Kyle Higashioka in the playoffs.

Realmuto is reportedly seeking a payday of roughly $200 million, though it's hard to see him getting that much in the current climate.

MASAHIRO TANAKA

Even if the Mets and/or Yanks add a top of the rotation starter (like Bauer), they will still arguably be in need of a reliable starter who can pitch in the middle of a contending team's rotation.

Enter Tanaka?

The Yanks have tons of history with him, and despite his rocky outings this postseason, he has been a consistent performer who has the ability to dominate on occasion.

The Mets, of course, have no history with Tanaka. But they know he's excelled pitching in New York. And if they're comfortable with the medicals as it pertains to Tanaka's partially torn UCL, he could be a solid mid-rotation option for them along with Stroman.

GEORGE SPRINGER

This one could be a reach for the Yankees for a couple of reasons.

Their payroll is already stuffed with deals that are large in terms of both average annual value and total dollars. And their outfield situation is pretty good, with Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, and Clint Frazier. Oh, and Springer would just happen to be coming from the Houston Astros.

