5 free agents Chiefs could target after John Ross’ unexpected retirement

The Kansas City Chiefs have an open spot on their 90-man roster after the unexpected retirement of wide receiver John Ross on Wednesday. Though they still seem comfortable with the construction of their team, general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid won’t let the vacancy linger for too long.

Here are five players that the Chiefs could consider signing from the NFL’s loaded pool of veteran free agents:

DE Yannik Ngakoue

WR Julio Jones

Jones, like Ngakoue, is likely a long shot to land in Kansas City, but fans who saw his talents on full display with the Atlanta Falcons in the 2010s know how lethal he can be in a high-functioning offense. The accolades he has accumulated over the course of his storied career are the stuff of legend, and the idea of seeing him in Andy Reid’s system with Patrick Mahomes under center is an eye-watering proposition.

He may not be the raw athlete that he once was, but Jones’ savvy and experience would be a boon for the Chiefs’ receiving corps that could use a veteran presence to mentor their young talent, even if only through training camp.

DL Shelby Harris

Harris is a tested veteran who could step in to make an immediate impact on the Chiefs’ defense in the coming season. He has the versatility to fill in wherever he is needed on a defensive front and is no stranger to AFC West competition after spending five seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2017 until 2021.

The Illinois State product may not be the flashiest player available in the free agency pool, but Harris is sure to make a difference wherever he signs.

WR N'Keal Harry

Labeled a draft bust after failing to live up to expectations as a 2019 first-round pick, Harry has all the makings of a player who could see his career revamped in Andy Reid’s offense. Though he isn’t exceptionally fast, Harry is sure-handed, and his tape from Arizona State oozed with potential for him to develop into a crafty route runner on the boundary.

Terms on a contract for this fifth-year pass catcher would likely be favorable for a cap-strapped team like Kansas City, too. Even if they only brought him in for the preseason, Harry’s addition to the Chiefs’ roster would give Reid and his coaching staff a one-for-one replacement for a boom-or-bust receiving prospect like John Ross.

DT Ndamukong Suh

If Kansas City’s front office thinks that Chris Jones’ extension will wear on through the regular season, they would be wise to give veteran Ndamukong Suh a call. One of the saltiest veterans in the NFL, Suh plays with a notorious mean streak that could add some much-needed grit to the Chiefs’ defensive line in Jones’ absence.

It would likely take the majority of Kansas City’s available cap space to get the former Cornhusker up to St. Joseph to participate in training camp, but if the Chiefs feel like they need to add beef to the middle of their defensive line, taking a risk on Suh may prove to be worth the reward.

