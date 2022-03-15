5 free agents the Chargers could consider to replace Bryan Bulaga

The Chargers released Bryan Bulaga on Tuesday.

Los Angeles returns Storm Norton, who played in place of the injured Bulaga this past season. However, Norton had his fair share of struggles, which means the team may elect to go with a stop-gap veteran.

Should the Bolts explore that option, here’s a look at five free agents that would make sense.

Billy Turner

Turner was a valuable player for the Packers, having started 43 games in the past three seasons. While primarily playing right tackle, he also started games at right guard and left tackle, proving the versatility the Chargers covet. The past two seasons, Turner earned pass-blocking grades of over 68, per Pro Football Focus.

Morgan Moses

After being released by the Commanders, the Jets signed Moses, who started 16 games en route to earning a PFF grade of 71.0 overall. Aside from his rookie season in 2014, the 31-year old Moses has not missed a single game in the past seven seasons.

Riley Reiff

Reiff signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Bengals last offseason and started 12 games at right tackle before suffering an ankle injury. Before the injury, he proved to be consistent at the position after making the switch from left tackle during his time with the Vikings. Further, he has nearly 140 starts over his 10-year career.

Chris Hubbard

Hubbard came to the Browns in 2018 after playing for the Steelers the first four years of his career. In his first two seasons with Cleveland, Hubbard was the starting right tackle and then he kicked inside to right guard as a backup in 2020, which is when he had the best year of his career, earning a PFF grade of 71.9. In 2021, Hubbard tore his triceps after plugging in at left tackle in place of Jedrick Wills. Still, he has shown to be a competent swingman to play multiple positions along the line, with the upside to start.

Daryl Williams

The Bills signed Williams to a three-year, $24 million deal last offseason but released him after a season of struggles. Williams has the versatility to play guard, but his best play in the NFL has consistently come at right tackle. In three seasons at the position, Williams has a pass-block grade of over 72.0 (2021, 2020, 2017).

