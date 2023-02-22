5 free agent and trade targets for Patriots at cornerback

The New England Patriots will be in the market for a defensive back so much that some mock drafts have them taking a cornerback with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

There are plenty of options available through free agency and possible trades, which might end up being the better route for a Patriots team that also needs help at offensive tackle. They might be better off preserving their premium draft picks to address the offensive front, while seeking out veteran options at corner.

Keep in mind, Belichick drafted both standout defensive backs, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in the third and fourth rounds in 2022. So there’s always the possibility of finding a key contributor on day two.

But if the Patriots wanted to go the veteran route, here are five players that would make sense for them to target.

Jonathan Jones

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots could make things easier on themselves by re-signing Jonathan Jones to a new deal. Of course, his price tag will be the determining factor, particularly with him set to hit the free agent market in March.

Jones showcased his versatility by working both in the slot and lining up outside against some of the NFL’s best receivers in 2022. There were some bumps in the road, mostly when he was dwarfed in size.

However, the hope is that Jack Jones will be ready to contribute big minutes in 2023, or the Patriots spend a premium pick on a high-end cornerback at the NFL draft.

Byron Murphy

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Murphy would make for a solid replacement for Jonathan Jones considering he also has the ability to line up in the slot, along with covering outside receivers.

The 25-year-old defensive back has youth on his side as well, which means there’s an opportunity for growth in Belichick’s defense. Another versatile ball-hawk would certainly ease the sting from losing Jones.

Like Jones, Murphy is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, but he is equally as feisty in coverage against all-comers.

Jamel Dean

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean is currently ranked No. 1 on Pro Football Focus’ list of best free agent cornerbacks in 2023. The Patriots have the money to take the plunge on a player that has emerged into one of the league’s best young corners.

That’s all assuming the Buccaneers don’t hit the 26-year-old defensive back with the franchise tag. Just because Tom Brady is gone doesn’t mean the Buccaneers are going to sit back and watch the entire roster implode.

But Dean does have the size and physicality the Patriots need on the outside, especially when attempting to slow down some of the speedy, athletic freak receivers they’ll be dealing with in the AFC East.

Patrick Peterson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

No, the Patriots wouldn’t be getting the Patrick Peterson of old, but he’d still be a viable addition to the defensive backfield. And he could come at a cheap price, too.

Peterson is exactly the kind of veteran player the team could use around a young, emerging player like Jack Jones as well. There was a report back in January that talking back to coach Bill Belichick might have landed Jones in hot water, resulting in a late-season suspension.

Peterson is still good enough to start on the backend of the defense, while also mentoring Jones in hopes that he can ascend to No. 1 corner status for the Patriots one day.

Jalen Ramsey

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the Patriots are in a win-now mode, which they should be, they could go from pretenders to contenders by pulling off a trade for Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Bill Belichick’s infinite defensive wisdom combined with the brilliance of an elite playmaker like Ramsey would be big problems for the entire AFC East. Of course, it’ll be interesting see what the Rams want in return for a trade or if they’d just flat-out cut Ramsey from the roster altogether.

There will be no shortage of suitors for arguably the best cornerback in football over the last decade. Belichick has shown a willingness to go after elite corners in the past with standout stars like Darrelle Revis, Stephon Gilmore and Aqib Talib.

Keep in mind, the Patriots went on to win Super Bowls with Revis and Gilmore.

