5 free agent tight ends Broncos should consider to replace Noah Fant

The Denver Broncos are trading three players — including Noah Fant — and five draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson.

That’s a steep price but it’s a price worth paying for a franchise QB. Denver now lacks depth at tight end, though, so general manager George Paton should consider signing one of these TEs during NFL free agency.

Zach Ertz

(Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Ertz is arguably the most notable tight end in this year’s free agent class. The Arizona Cardinals will likely want to re-sign him, though, so Ertz might be unlikely to end up in Denver.

Rob Gronkowski

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Gronk is obviously the biggest name TE available, but he’s turning 33 this offseason and has had some struggles with injuries. Two years after Gronk came out of retirement to chase a ring with Tom Brady, perhaps the Broncos could make a pitch to him to team up with Wilson.

Rob Tonyan

(The Post-Crescent, USA TODAY Network)

The Broncos didn’t get Aaron Rodgers, but could they get his tight end? Tonyan had a breakout season in 2020, catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tonyan was healthy for just eight games last year, though, and his numbers dipped (18/204/2). Maybe that will lower his asking price?

Gerald Everett

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Everett played with Wilson in 2021, catching 48 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns. He would be a good complement to Albert Okwuegbunam.

O. J. Howard

(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

If not Gronk, how about another Bucs tight end? Howard has never quite lived up to his first-round draft status, but he still has some upside with 119 career receptions and 15 touchdown catches on his resume.

