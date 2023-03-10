5 free-agent TEs the Colts could consider in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts will enter free agency next week looking to add some depth to positions across the roster.

While there are far more pressing needs than the tight end position, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts wanted to add some depth in the form of a blocking tight end.

With Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson and Alec Ogletree making up the room, the tight end position for the Colts is solid. But they’ve missed that blocking tight end in the run game since Jack Doyle retired.

Here’s a look at five free-agent tight ends the Colts could target in free agency:

Tyler Kroft

Age: 30

Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers

Kroft doesn’t offer much in the way as a receiving tight end, but the Colts wouldn’t need him to thrive in that role. Among players with at least 100 run-blocking snaps, Kroft graded out as the third-best run-blocking tight end in the NFL during the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. He would likely be a cheap addition to a room that needs a more physical presence in the run game.

Josh Oliver

Age: 26

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

Oliver is an intriguing case because he’s still relatively young, and he showed off some pass-catching upside as well during the 2022 season. But like Kroft, Oliver thrives as a run-blocker. He had the eighth-most snaps as a run blocker in 2022 and graded out as the second-best tight end in that area, behind only his teammate Isaiah Likely.

Chris Manhertz

Age: 31

Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

While Evan Engram got most of the praise due to his bounce-back season as a receiver, Manhertz was tasked with the dirty work as a run blocker. According to Pro Football Focus, Manhertz played 290 snaps as a run blocker and graded out as the 19th-best blocking tight end among qualified tight ends. He would be a solid veteran addition while helping out in jumbo and 12 personnel packages.

Foster Moreau

Age: 26

Previous Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Moreau is intriguing because he has a lot of receiving up side. In 2022, he caught 33 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns. He doesn’t profile as a true run-blocker so he probably wouldn’t add a major boost in that category, but he might be an upgrade over Mo Alie-Cox as a starting Y tight end. It’s likely the Colts would get outbid, though, considering his age and upside as a receiver.

Eric Saubert

Age: 27

Previous Team: Denver Broncos

Saubert wouldn’t be a flashy signing at all, but he’s a solid run blocker who could get the job done in heavier packages. In 2022, he recorded 15 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown so he wouldn’t eat into the receiving work of Jelani Woods and Kylen Granson but would still offer some upside as a blocker.

