5 free agent tackles the Texans should consider

The Houston Texans will need free agency and the draft to effectively complete their rebuild in the second year of general manager Nick Caserio.

Houston has some decisions to make at tackle. Tytus Howard, a former 2019 first-round pick, has shown versatility to play guard and tackle, feeling more comfortable with the later. The Texans still have left tackle Laremy Tunsil under contract, although he struggled to get back on the field after Week 5 with a thumb injury. Tunsil could also be effective trade bait with any tackle-hungry teams.

No matter whether the Texans keep Tunsil, draft Ikem Ekwonu, or elevate Charlie Heck to a starting role, here are five free agent tackles the Texans should consider signing when free agency starts.

1. Orlando Brown

Brown did a fabulous job with the Kansas City Chiefs starting 16 games, and he may stick around with the AFC West club given the capital that was used to acquire him from the Baltimore Ravens. If the Texans could get a hold of him, he would provide a transition away from Laremy Tunsil, and still have flexibility. Brown made the Pro Bowl on the left and right side in his career, which would give the Texans options as to where to put former 2019 first-round pick Tytus Howard.

It would be unlikely, but if Brown is available, the Texans should at least inquire.

The former Oklahoma Sooner cost the Chiefs $872,930 last season.

2. Cornelius Lucas

Lucas started seven of his 15 games played for Washington last season, which is part of a three-year trend to be active for at least 14 games in as many seasons. Although Lucas will be 31 years old when Week 1 kicks off, the former Detroit Lions 2014 undrafted free agent has swing tackle ability. So long as Lucas is in a reserve role, the Texans should be fine.

The 6-8, 327-pound tackle cost Washington $1.9 million in 2021.

3. Ty Nsekhe

Nsekhe was a swing tackle for the Dallas Cowboys who saw 12 activations in 2021. However, the former Texas State Bobcat did not record a single start, even though he played a total of 145 offensive snaps. Nsekhe is getting up there in years as he will turn 37 on Oct. 27. Nevertheless, if the Texans just need him in a pinch and not to take a majority of starts, Houston should be fine.

The 6-8, 325-pound tackle cost the Cowboys $1.75 million in 2021.

4. Cameron Fleming

If the Texans are looking for another former New England Patriots offensive lineman to join the fray, Fleming would be a decent fit, and the Cypress Creek High School product might relish the chance to play for his hometown team. Fleming was a backup to Tyron Smith and La’el Collins on the Cowboys from 2018-19, and then followed former coach Jason Garrett to the New York Giants in 2020 and started all 16 games at right tackle. Fleming dropped off with the Denver Broncos in 2021 with five games active and four starts.

Fleming cost the Broncos $1.1 million last season.

5. Sam Tevi

Tevi tore his ACL in preseason with the Indianapolis Colts, but he does have some familiarity with Pep Hamilton, the Texans’ new offensive coordinator. In 2020, Tevi started 14 games for the Los Angeles Chargers, where Hamilton was serving as the quarterbacks coach. Tevi had also established himself as a dependable starter with the Chargers with 44 starts of 58 games as a 2017 sixth-round pick from Utah.

The Colts paid Tevi $2.5 million in 2021. Tevi will turn 28 years old in the middle of the 2022 campaign. However, if he is over the ACL injury, he could be an effective swing tackle for the Texans.

