5 free agent right tackles Broncos should consider signing

The Denver Broncos’ offensive line is nearly set.

Garett Bolles has the left tackle job locked down, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and Pro Bowl alternate recognition in 2021. Calvin Anderson provides good depth at tackle.

Denver also has plenty of options for the interior offensive line positions with Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti, Quinn Meinerz and Lloyd Cushenberry competing for three spots.

The only weakness on the Broncos’ offensive line is the starting right tackle job. Here’s a quick look at five free agent tackles Denver might consider when the NFL’s free agency negotiating window opens on Monday.

Germain Ifedi (27)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps the most notable player on this list, Ifedi is a former first-round pick. He missed eight games with the Chicago Bears last season due to a knee injury. Before that, he started all 16 games in 2020, allowing 2.5 sacks.

Trent Brown (28)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Brown also has some injury concerns, missing eight games last year with a calf injury. In the nine games Brown did start, he was penalized once and allowed 1.5 sacks.

Morgan Moses (31)

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Moses is an aging veteran, but he’s been more reliable than the first two players on this list. Moses started 16 games for the New York Jets in 2021 and he started every single game for Washington from 2015-2020. Moses was penalized three times and allowed 2.5 sacks last season.

Dennis Kelly (32)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Kelly was one of the first offensive tackles who worked out for the Broncos last summer after Ja’Wuan James suffered a season-ending injury. Denver opted not to sign Kelly in 2021 and he went on to play for the Green Bay Packers, earning four starts. Before that, Kelly started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2020, allowing just one sack.

Bobby Massie (32)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

There is, of course, an in-house option for Denver. Massie was available for 13 games last year, allowing just one sack in those 13 starts. Bringing back the experienced right tackle would be a fine short-term fix.

