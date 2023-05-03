5 free agent running backs the Browns could still target in free agency
It came as a surprise for some fans when the Cleveland Browns did not take a running back in a loaded class in the 2023 NFL draft. Currently, the team has just Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford on the depth chart outside of a couple of players that will battle in camp for a possible practice squad spot. Could they turn back to the open market and find one in NFL free agency?
It would seem unlikely that the team doesn’t bring in another player at the position before camp and could likely choose a veteran with experience in the NFL. Here are five of the best remaining running back free agents a couple of months before training camp begins.
J.D. McKissic, Washington Commanders
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Dontrell Hilliard, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard
Packers17 2
Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
[lawrence-auto-related count=4]
[stnvideo key=”BuIu1n8G” type=”player”>