5 free agent QBs who should interest the Lions as a backup for Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have their starting quarterback in Jared Goff. But entering the 2023 offseason, Goff is the only quarterback under contract for the upcoming season. Detroit doesn’t even have a QB under a reserve/futures deal.

The Lions will add at least two quarterbacks this offseason via the draft or free agency to at least get through the preseason and training camp. Having a ready and capable backup for Goff is important for Detroit now that expectations for the team are higher.

Paying for a backup QB is a necessary function of being a good football team. Not overpaying for an insurance policy is critical. Here are some free agent options that should fit the bill for Detroit.

Joshua Dobbs

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Dobbs was with the Lions in 2022 before being poached off the practice squad by the Titans. The 28-year-old wound up starting two games in Tennessee in emergency duty.

Dobbs is incredibly intelligent and has shown leadership ability. As a passer, he’s completed 58.8 percent of his passes over five NFL seasons, throwing just 85 of them. Dobbs does offer some mobility despite his high sack rate, which is more of a function of the vet not making fast enough decisions with the ball.

His familiarity with Detroit’s offense and his ability to challenge the Lions defense in practice as a runner are definite feathers in Dobbs’ cap.

Andy Dalton

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton, now 35, was the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals for nine seasons (2011-2019), beginning as a second-round rookie out of TCU. He spent the 2022 season as the primary starter for the New Orleans Saints.

Dalton had a better year than the outside perception might indicate. He completed a career-high 66.7 percent of his passes and had his lowest interception rate (2.4) since his last Pro Bowl year in 2016.

He doesn’t figure to be cheap, not after outperforming his one-year, $3 million deal in New Orleans. But Dalton is probably the most capable QB listed here of taking over Ben Johnson’s offense and keeping the train on time if Goff gets hurt.

Story continues

Drew Lock

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired by Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade as the projected starter for 2022, Lock quickly fell behind Geno Smith. A magical season from Smith, who is also a free agent, chained Lock to the bench.

A second-round pick in 2019 by Denver, Lock has struggled with ball security. He led the NFL in interceptions in his one season as the Broncos starter (15 in just 13 games in 2021). The 26-year-old has a live arm and a willingness to attack down the field, as well as some ability to move the chains with his legs.

Signing Lock would mean the Lions are believers in their coaching ability to develop talent. He should have a good balance between potential and affordability.

Gardner Minshew

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew has spent the last two seasons as Jalen Hurts’ primary backup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s best known for his prior two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started 20 games and proved capable of some effective play.

Minshew, who turns 27 in May, offers a cavalier style at quarterback. Undersized but plucky and mobile, Minshew isn’t afraid to attack down the field or put the ball up and give his receivers a chance to make plays. He can be a good fit in the Lions offense if he more consistently makes the right pre-snap reads and gets the ball out on time–two areas where Minshew has had some issues.

He likely won’t come without a price tag reflecting his considerable level of experience for a first-time free agent as a sixth-round pick in 2019. Minshew is also the player listed here most likely to stick long-term in Detroit if the match would prove successful.

Cooper Rush

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rush has been the backup QB behind Dak Prescott with the Cowboys for the last six seasons. The Central Michigan product did exactly what a good backup quarterback needs to do when given a chance in 2022.

With Prescott injured for five games, Rush effectively led the Dallas offense to four wins. Other than a small dip in downfield completion percentage, Rush did a very nice job as a short-term insurance policy for the first four weeks. That fifth week, a brutal primetime performance against the Eagles, showed why Rush will be considered a backup only in the market.

The 29-year-old Rush is younger and should be less expensive ($3.5-4.5 million estimated) than other “safe” career-backup options like Case Keenum, Blaine Gabbert or Jacoby Brissett. He’s stylistically a good match for how Goff plays, too–something that can help in practice.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire