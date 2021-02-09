5 free agent OTs the Colts should consider in 2021

The Indianapolis Colts have big needs to fill this offseason and one of the most important positions they can address in free agency is left tackle.

After the retirement of Anthony Castonzo, the Colts are in a bit of a bind. They could draft one early in the 2021 NFL draft or look to a cheaper option in free agency. It is unlikely they bring in a big name from free agency given the extensions they will need to dish out this offseason.

Going the cheaper route might be more beneficial seeing as the Colts can get away with average left tackle play. Getting a Trent Williams type won’t be feasible with the massive extensions coming up. So we won’t be listing players like Taylor Moton or Russell Okung, who should get consideration in the event the Colts decide to spend.

Here are five offensive tackles the Colts should consider in free agency:

Joe Haeg

Age: 27 Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Haeg is a strong candidate to bring back to the offensive line after one season working with the Bucs. He would have a starting role as the left tackle next to Quenton Nelson and it helps that he already has experience working in this system and with this regime. Haeg wouldn't have to give the Colts elite play on the edge. They can hide some deficiencies given the talent around him, and he would be a cheap option that could produce right away.

Daryl Williams

Age: 28 Previous Team: Buffalo Bills There is upside with Williams working as the left tackle. He has been inconsistent throughout his six-year career but is coming off of a strong 2020 season where he allowed just 21 pressures on 684 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He might be a bit more expensive, but he won't break the bank for the Colts.

Kelvin Beachum

Age: 31 Previous Team: Arizona Cardinals If the Colts are looking for a cheap, stop-gap veteran who has experience working as a starting left tackle, Beachum is an option. He allowed 25 pressures on 693 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus, but his concerns come in the run game. The Colts may want a tackle who is better at run blocking over everything else given their quick-passing scheme but Beachum could be an option.

Roderick Johnson

Age: 25 Previous Team: Houston Texans Johnson is an intriguing option because he's likely to come cheap after two seasons of being a swing tackle for the Texans. He has the size and length required for the edge and is a strong run blocker. Johnson would be a nice fit because the Colts can still have an elite running game while working to develop his technique in pass protection. Their quick passing scheme will help aid some of his deficiencies in that area.

Jared Veldheer

Age: 33 Previous Team: Indianapolis Colts/Green Bay Packers The Colts already know who Veldheer is, which makes him a potential target. Veldheer proved the Colts can get away with a veteran who is solid in run blocking even if they are a bit suspect in pass protection. Veldheer would be extremely cheap for the Colts and, at worst, would be a solid depth option as a swing tackle if they find a better player in the draft.

